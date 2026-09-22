Mammootty: Receiving The National Award For Best Actor Is An Honour I Will Cherish For A Lifetime!

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Sep 23 (IANS) Malayalam cinema legend Mammootty, who received a standing ovation while receiving the National Film Award for Best Actor for his work in 'Bramayugam', has now penned a note of gratitude in which he has observed that receiving the National Award for Best Actor at the 72nd National Film Awards was an honour he would cherish for a lifetime.

Taking to his X timeline soon after receiving the honour from President Droupadi Murmu at the official awards ceremony held in Kevadia, Gujarat, the actor wrote, "Receiving the National Award for Best Actor at the 72nd #NationalFilmAwards is an honour I will cherish for a lifetime."

He went on to add, "To everyone who has watched, supported, celebrated and connected with my work over the years, this moment belongs to you as much as it belongs to me. Thank you for being part of the journey. With all my heart, Mammootty."

The actor shared the National Award for Best Actor with Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who was feted for his work in the sports biopic 'Chandu Champion'.

For the unaware, director Rahul Sadasivan's 'Bramayugam', for which Mammootty has won the Best Actor Award, is a period horror film which also features Arjun Ashokan and Siddharth Bharathan in pivotal roles.

The story is set in 17th-century Kerala, and follows Thevan, a young folk singer who seeks shelter at an isolated mansion and finds himself trapped in a sinister world controlled by the enigmatic Kodumon Potti, played by Mammootty.

The film, which was shot entirely in black and white, came in for critical acclaim and set the cash registers ringing at the box office.

With a career spanning over 45 years, Mammootty, who made his acting debut in 'Anubhavangal Paalichakal', is one of the most iconic actors the country. He has been honoured with a number of awards including the Indian government's prestigious Padma Bhushan Award for his contribution to arts.