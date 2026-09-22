Vijay Antony's 'Appa Kutty' To Hit Screens On October 16

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Sep 23 (IANS) The makers of actor, composer, editor, and filmmaker Vijay Antony's next emotionally rich, content-driven film 'Appa Kutty', directed by Mu. Maran, have now announced that the film will hit screens on October 16 this year.

Taking to his social media timelines to share the release date announcement poster, actor Vijay Antony wrote, "And the day is fixed! #Appakutty is coming to cinemas worldwide from October 16! Starring @Vijayantony. Written & Directed by: @mumaran1. A @Vijayantony Musical."

Sources close to the unit of the film had disclosed to IANS earlier that the film would be an action family drama that will beautifully blend emotions, relationships, and intense moments while exploring the deeply rooted bond between a father and his daughter.

It may be recalled that Vijay Antony had shared the first look poster of the film some days ago on his social media timelines. He had then said, "A scarred face. A safe shoulder. Sometimes, that's all love looks like. Here's the first look of #AppaKutty and #NannaKutty. Written & directed by @mumaran1. A @Vijayantony musical."

Sources claim director Mu. Maran, who is known for delivering stories that are emotionally engaging and socially relatable, has crafted 'Appa Kutty' as a gripping entertainer packed with action, emotions, family sentiments, and powerful dramatic moments that will resonate strongly with audiences. The film is expected to strike a strong emotional chord while also offering thrilling and engaging cinematic moments throughout its narrative.

The makers were originally planning to have the film released in theatres this August. However, now, they have chosen to release the film on October 16.

Vijay Antony, who has consistently balanced commercial success with meaningful storytelling, will be seen in a role that is expected to showcase both emotional depth and action-driven intensity. Apart from Vijay Antony, the film will also feature a strong ensemble cast including Preethi Asrani, Lithanya, Bagavathi Perumal (Baks), Haripriya Isai, Aruvi Madhan, Chitra Lakshmanan, Sreeja Ravi, Vettai Muthukumar, Jensan Diwakar, Muruganantham, Munnar Ramesh, Lissy Antony, Kumar Natarajan, Vijayan, Praveena, Haritha, and Haripriya in pivotal roles.

The film is backed by a strong technical team. Music for the film has been scored by actor Vijay Antony, who has also taken upon himself the task of editing the film. Cinematography for the film is by Rajeev Rajendran while production design is by A. Raja. Costumes for the film are by G. Anusha Meenakshi and stunts are by Rajasekar.