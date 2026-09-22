INOD Stock Rallies After Hunterbrook Ties Firm To Meta's Muse, Reveals Long Position



Neither Meta nor Innodata confirmed the association on Muse.

Meta launched Muse on Sept. 8 as a consumer agent that can browse the web, handle mail and calendars, and carry out errands. INOD stock has cooled from a June high near $121.50 as investors feared Meta might pull work inside after taking a large stake in Scale AI.

Shares of Innodata Inc. (INOD) jumped nearly 15% on Tuesday, marking its best day since mid-May, after a Hunterbrook research note said the data company may be helping train Meta's new Muse assistant.

Hunterbrook Media's affiliate, Hunterbrook Capital, further disclosed it was long the stock. INOD closed at $69.97, up $8.92, after trading as high as $74.93. Shares edged up another 2% after hours as well.

What The Report Claimed

Hunterbrook said former employees and job listings point to Meta as Innodata's largest customer. It estimated that account was about $146 million, or 58% of 2025 sales. The firm said Innodata recently described work for that client on“personalization of long-horizon agents”-training software that can remember preferences and finish multi-step tasks, not just answer questions. That description, Hunterbrook argued, lines up with Muse.

Neither company confirmed it to Hunterbrook. Innodata further did not respond to Stocktwits's request for comment on the report.

Why Muse Matters

Meta launched Muse on Sept. 8 as a consumer agent that can browse the web, handle mail and calendars, and carry out errands. Within about 10 days, it reached No. 1 among free iPhone apps in the United States, Hunterbrook noted, with a 4.9-star rating. Outside trackers later put early downloads in the millions and said Muse briefly passed ChatGPT on Apple's U.S. free chart.

Setup Behind The Pop

Innodata sells training data and human review to AI builders. The stock had come down from a June high near $121.50 as investors feared Meta might pull work inside after taking a large stake in Scale AI. Hunterbrook said a former Innodata employee told it that the opposite had happened so far.

Innodata's second quarter showed some mix shift: the top customer fell to 37% of revenue from 56% in Q1, while a second big-tech account rose to 34%. Quarterly sales were $92.1 million, up 58% from a year earlier.

How Did INOD Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around INOD stock jumped from 'bullish' to 'extremely bullish' over the past 24 hours, while message volume increased from 'high' to 'extremely high' levels.

A Stocktwits user voiced optimism for a further rally on Wednesday if more details emerge.“Innodata can really ramp revenues with MUSE growth!” they wrote.

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Another report said the news is unconfirmed and speculative but added that most big tech indeed use the firm and there is no reason Meta wouldn't.

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INOD stock has gained 37% year-to-date.

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