Shareholders Who Lost Money In Shares Of Acquired Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP (“Wolf Haldenstein”), a nationally recognized securities litigation law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Papa John's International, Inc. (“Papa John's” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: PZZA) common stock between August 7, 2025 and August 5, 2026, inclusive (the“Class Period”).

Investors who purchased Papa John's shares during the class period and suffered losses may be eligible to participate in the case, with the lead-plaintiff deadline set for November 2, 2026.

The filed complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failing to disclose material adverse facts to investors, including that:



Defendants created the false impression that they

possessed reliable information pertaining to the effectiveness and ongoing

impact of the Company's strategic transformation as well as their resulting

projected growth outlook for the North American region;

Defendants also minimized the risk of cautious consumer sentiment, competition, promotional seasonality, and more general macroeconomic fluctuation;

In truth, Papa Johns' strategic transformation was taking considerably longer than the projections had suggested and the Company was simply ill equipped to“meet the consumer where they're at;” and As a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On August 6, 2026, Papa Johns issued its second quarter 2026 financial results, reporting an 8.3% decline in North American comparable sales. The Company also reduced its fiscal 2026 outlook, expecting“global system-wide sales to decline between 2% and 4% compared to last year and adjusted EBITDA between $180 million to $190 million,” and suspended its quarterly dividend. During the related conference call, CEO Todd Allan Penegor stated that“it's clear that our transformation is taking longer than expected” and“we must execute better and move faster.”

On this news, Papa Johns' stock price fell $5.11 or 17.18%, to close at $24.64 per share on August 6, 2026,



This illustrious firm founded in 1888, is steadfast in their pursuit of justice for investors who have suffered financial harm due to these misrepresented statements. The law firm brings to the fore over 125 years of legal expertise in securities litigation and has a proven record of protecting the rights of investors.

We encourage all investors who have been affected or have information that will assist in our investigation, to contact Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP.

There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.



Contact:



Phone: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

Email: ... Contact Person: Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis



Firm Website: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LL

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