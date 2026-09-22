INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of The Children's Place, Inc. - PLCE

The investigation concerns whether The Children's Place and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On September 14, 2026, The Children's Place announced its Q2 fiscal 2026 financial results, reporting an 18.9% year-over-year decline in net sales to $241.8 million, missing consensus estimates. The Company also posted an adjusted net loss of $0.82 per share, wider than the analyst estimate of a $0.62 loss per share, while GAAP net losses expanded to $31 million. Management attributed the results to a clearance-heavy product mix and extended timelines regarding its e-commerce infrastructure migration to Salesforce.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $0.57 per share, or 23.8%, to close at $1.90 per share on September 15, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980