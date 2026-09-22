INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Stryker Corp. - SYK

The investigation concerns whether Stryker and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On September 8, 2026, Stryker's CEO disclosed at the Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference that a manufacturing problem affecting inventory supply in its peripheral vascular business, which management had previously indicated was expected to resolve during the third quarter of 2026, in fact remained unresolved and was now expected to persist into the fourth quarter.

On this news, Stryker's stock price fell $26.70 per share, or 8.81%, to close at $276.43 per share on September 8, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980