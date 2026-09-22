INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In The Simply Good Foods Company Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines SMPL

The class action concerns whether Simply Good Foods and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until October 13, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Simply Good Foods securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at .

On October 23, 2025, Simply Good Foods issued a release reporting financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter and year ending August 30, 2025, revealing that Simply Good Foods' OWYN segment had in fact suffered a slowdown in sales growth. During the related earnings call, CEO Geoff E. Tanner revealed that end user consumption of OWYN branded products had declined due to a previously undisclosed product quality issue. Specifically, Tanner explained that“a raw material sourcing decision for pea protein,” which predated the close of the OWYN acquisition but was implemented shortly thereafter, had“resulted in taste and texture issues” as the products aged, leading to negative product ratings and reviews and depressed sales for OWYN. Simply Good Foods also provided disappointing 2026 net sales guidance in the range of negative 2% to positive 2%, a decline in the rate of growth of at least 75% from the 9% net sales growth Simply Good Foods had reported for fiscal 2025.

On this news, Simply Good Foods' stock price fell $4.33 per share, or 17.35%, to close at $20.63 per share on October 23, 2025.

Then, on April 9, 2026, Simply Good Foods announced its second quarter of 2026 earnings results, revealing that OWYN's quarterly sales had contracted by nearly 17% year-over-year. Simply Good Foods further revealed a $187 million impairment charge against its OWYN brand intangible assets and slashed its 2026 net sales outlook to a range of negative 7% to negative 10%.

On this news, Simply Good Foods' stock price fell $2.61 per share, or 18.11%, to close at $11.80 per share on April 9, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980