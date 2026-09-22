INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Qfin Holdings, Inc. - QFIN

The investigation concerns whether Qfin and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 25, 2026, after the market closed, Qfin released its second quarter 2026 financial results. Among other items, the Company reported that total net revenue fell 31.6% year-over-year to RMB 3.57 billion, significantly missing consensus estimates. Furthermore, net income plummeted 76.8% year-over-year, heavily impacted by an unexpected RMB 500 million tax expense. Management also issued disappointing forward guidance, projecting a 67% to 73% year-over-year drop in Q3 non-GAAP net income due to rising funding costs and systemic liquidity shocks in the Chinese consumer credit market.

On this news, Qfin's American Depositary Receipt (“ADR”) price fell $2.18 per ADR, or 18.91%, to close at $9.35 per ADR on August 26, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980