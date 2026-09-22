INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. - SION

The investigation concerns whether Sionna and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 10, 2026, Sionna issued a press release“report[ing] topline data from two nucleotide binding domain 1 (NBD1) stabilizer programs, the PreciSION CF Phase 2a proof-of-concept (POC) trial of SION-719 when added to Trikafta® (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor) in CF participants, and the Phase 1 trial of SION-451-based proprietary dual combinations in healthy subjects.” Sionna disclosed that the PreciSION CF trial failed to achieve its key activity endpoint, which measured the reduction in sweat chloride when SION-719 was administered alongside the standard-of-care treatment Trikafta.

On this news, Sionna's stock price fell $46.54 per share, or 91.18%, to close at $4.50 per share on August 10, 2026.

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