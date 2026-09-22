INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. JBHT

The investigation concerns whether J.B. Hunt and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On September 16, 2026, J.B. Hunt warned investors that it expected earnings to fall 5% to 10% sequentially for the third quarter of 2026. Management attributed the sudden margin squeeze to escalating diesel fuel prices alongside an unexpected $25 million surge in incremental driver expenses.

On this news, J.B. Hunt's stock price fell $36.52 per share, or 13.3%, to close at $236.73 per share on September 16, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980