INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Jinkosolar Holding Co., Ltd. - JKS

The investigation concerns whether JinkoSolar and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On April 16, 2026, JinkoSolar reported fourth quarter 2025 financial results, including a non-cash impairment charge exceeding $200 million that drove a $214.5 million GAAP loss. These results were at odds with various statements by JinkoSolar's officers during the Company's earnings call on November 17, 2025, discussing the Company's third quarter financial results.

On this news, JinkoSolar's American Depositary Receipt (“ADR”) price fell $2.88 per ADR, or 11.89%, to close at $21.34 per ADR on April 16, 2026.

Then, on August 26, 2026, JinkoSolar reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2026. Among other items, the Company reported both revenue and earnings per share that fell significantly short of consensus estimates. JinkoSolar also reported gross margin of 4.2%, down from 8.3% in the prior quarter. Management attributed the contraction to declining average selling prices in the global solar market, a slowdown in Chinese utility-scale demand, and elevated costs associated with ramping up production for their newer premium products.

On this news, JinkoSolar's ADR price fell $1.84 per ADR, or 11.87%, to close at $13.66 per ADR on August 26, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980