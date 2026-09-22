INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Ehang Holdings Limited - EH

The investigation concerns whether EHang and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 25, 2026, EHang issued a press release“announc[ing] its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2026. Among other items, EHang disclosed revenue of only $11.48 million, representing a 31.3% year-over-year decline and missing the $16.62 million consensus estimate. EHang's management advised investors that“a major accident involving a piloted light-sport aircraft in China prompted greater caution around low-altitude aviation safety regulation and affected the pace of passenger commercial operation approvals in certain regions.”

On this news, EHang's American Depositary Share (“ADS”) price fell $0.37, or 7.12%, to close at $4.83 per ADS on August 25, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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