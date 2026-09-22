INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In Baidu, Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines BIDU

The class action concerns whether Baidu and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until November 13, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Baidu securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at .

On February 26, 2026, before the market opened, Baidu reported fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results, allegedly revealing that total revenue fell more than 4% year over year for the fourth quarter to RMB32.74 billion (or $4.68 billion) and fell more than 3% year over year for the full year to RMB129.079 billion (or $18.458 billion). Baidu management assured investors that its“AI-Powered Business” grew 48% year over year to RMB40 billion for fiscal year 2025, mitigating this transition.

On this news, Baidu's American Depositary Receipt (“ADS”) price fell $7.50, or 5.65%, to close at $125.15 on February 26, 2026.

Then, on August 18, 2026, before the market opened, Baidu reported second quarter 2026 financial results, revealing that Baidu General Business revenue fell 4% year over year to RMB25.2 billion (or $3.71 billion), with Legacy Business revenue falling 23% year over year to RMB10.4 billion and total Online Marketing Services revenue falling 19% year over year to RMB13.1 billion. Baidu disclosed that the Baidu Core AI-powered business fell 8% quarter over quarter to RMB12.5 billion (or $1.86 billion), its year-over-year growth having decelerated from 49% in the first quarter of 2026 to 25%, and its largest component, AI Cloud Infra, having fallen 17% quarter over quarter from RMB8.8 billion to RMB7.3 billion.

On this news, Baidu's ADS price fell $13.25, or 12.73%, to close at $90.87 on August 18, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980