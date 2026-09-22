Trump Praises UK PM Andy Burnham, Says Relations Have Improved

Trump on US-UK Relations with PM Burnham

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) said relations between the United States and the United Kingdom has improved under Prime Minister Andy Burnham, after he held a bilateral meeting in New York. Responding to a reporter's remark that US-UK relations had been "a little bit up and down lately", Trump said, "No, I think they're up - well, they're more up now than they were with your last Prime Minister (Kier Starmer), let me put it that way."

During the meeting, Trump said he discussed everything, including Rolls-Royce, energy and immigration, with Burnham. "I think he's going to be a great Prime Minister... We talked about everything from Rolls-Royce to energy to immigration," Trump said.

Falkland Islands Issue Raised

Further, Burnham raised the issue of the Falkland Islands during his meeting with Trump, according to Al Jazeera. Burnham said he conveyed the UK's stance on the British-held islands and stressed that the country would remain firm against any threats concerning the territory. The matter gained attention after Trump had previously said that the US was reviewing its position on the Falkland Islands. The long-standing dispute between Argentina and the UK over the islands resurfaced earlier this month after Argentine President Javier Milei said the“winds of change” were in favour of Argentina's claim to the self-governing overseas UK territory, according to Al Jazeera.

Bilateral with Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi

Further, Trump also held a bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, where he praised her leadership and called her a friend. "It's an honour to be with her. She's a friend of mine. We've gotten to know each other very well over the last period of time... She's going to go down as one of the great Prime Ministers,” Trump said during the meeting.

81st UN General Assembly Session

The 81st session of the UN General Assembly is underway in New York, with the high-level general debate scheduled from September 22-26 and on September 28. The session's theme is“Restoring Trust, Managing Transformation: A United Nations That Delivers for All.” High-level meetings are also being held on climate action, development, sea-level rise and pandemic preparedness.

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