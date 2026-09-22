Apple Users Targeted In 'Lost Device Found' Cyber Scam

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Cyber scammers are targeting Apple users with fake messages claiming that a lost device has been located, attempting to obtain sensitive information including device passcodes, Apple ID passwords and two-factor authentication (2FA) codes.

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The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), through its awareness platform Cyber Dost, has warned users against such messages, which typically carry claims such as“Your device has been found” and direct recipients to fake Apple-branded links purportedly showing the location of the device.

According to the advisory, scammers may subsequently ask victims to provide their device passcode, Apple ID password and 2FA code. The information can then be used to gain access to the victim's account or a stolen device.

The scam may also involve fraudulent calls impersonating Apple Support. Authorities have warned that scammers may use AI-generated voices during such calls to appear legitimate and persuade users to disclose sensitive information.

Cybersecurity authorities have advised users not to click on suspicious links or share personal, financial or account information in response to unsolicited messages or calls.

Users have been advised to independently open official websites or applications rather than accessing services through links received in unsolicited messages. Passwords, device passcodes and 2FA codes should never be shared with callers or unknown individuals.

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The National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal allows citizens to report suspicious website URLs, phone numbers, email IDs, SMS headers and social media accounts.

Victims of cybercrime can report incidents through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. In cases involving financial cyber fraud, the national helpline 1930 can be used for immediate reporting.