HC Seeks Status Of Menstrual Hygiene Schemes

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has sought a detailed report on the ground-level implementation of menstrual hygiene schemes in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including region-wise details of beneficiaries and the functioning of ASHA workers.

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A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Dr. Pushpendra Singh Bhati and Justice Rajnesh Oswal passed the directions while hearing a Public Interest Litigation concerning menstrual hygiene management.

The court has sought information on the implementation of relevant government schemes and the extent to which their intended benefits are reaching adolescent girls at the ground level.

The proceedings form part of the court's continuing examination of menstrual hygiene, access to sanitary products, awareness programmes and sanitation facilities in educational institutions.

The case dates back to a suo motu PIL in which the court had called for examination of the implementation of various menstrual hygiene programmes in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The court had earlier directed the authorities to examine availability of affordable menstrual hygiene products, implementation of national schemes, awareness programmes, school-level facilities and sanitation infrastructure.

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The latest directions seek updated ground-level information to enable the court to assess the implementation of these measures. (KNT)