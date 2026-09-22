MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Early Warning Disclosure Regarding Common Shares of Irruptive Metals Corp.

September 22, 2026 7:51 PM EDT | Source: Thomas Archer Bata

Québec, Canada--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2026) - Thomas Archer Bata (the " Acquiror ") is issuing this news release to provide early warning disclosure in connection with the acquisition of common shares (" Common Shares ") and common share purchase warrants (" Warrants ") of Irruptive Metals Corp. (the " Company ") pursuant to a brokered private placement, which closed on September 10, 2026 (the " Offering "), as more particularly described in the news releases of the Company dated August 20, 2026, August 21, 2026 and September 10, 2026. As announced by the Company on September 10, 2026, the Offering consisted of 48,000,000 units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of C$1.25 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of C$60,000,000. Each Unit consisted of one Common Share and one-half of one Warrant. Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one additional Common Share at a price of C$1.65 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering. The Acquiror understands, based on information provided by the Company, that following the closing of the Offering, 162,592,362 Common Shares are issued and outstanding.

In connection with the Offering, the Acquiror acquired beneficial ownership of 720,000 Units, comprising 720,000 Common Shares and 360,000 Warrants, for aggregate consideration of C$900,000, indirectly through Meritus Trust Company Limited (" Meritus "), as trustee of the Offpiste Trust, of which Mr. Bata is a discretionary beneficiary.

Immediately prior to the Offering, the Acquiror had beneficial ownership of, or control or direction over, directly or indirectly, 14,060,714 Common Shares and no Warrants, representing approximately 12.3% of the outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis, based on there being 114,592,362 Common Shares issued and outstanding immediately prior to the Offering. Following the closing of the Offering, the Acquiror beneficially owns or controls, directly or indirectly, 14,780,714 Common Shares and 360,000 Warrants, representing approximately 9.1% of the outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis, based on 162,592,362 Common Shares outstanding. Assuming the exercise of only the 360,000 Warrants beneficially owned or controlled, directly or indirectly, by the Acquiror, the Acquiror would beneficially own or control, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 15,140,714 Common Shares, representing approximately 9.3% of the outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis, based on there being 162,952,362 Common Shares outstanding.

The decrease of the Acquiror's beneficial ownership of, or control or direction over, the outstanding Common Shares to less than 10%, based on 162,592,362 Common Shares outstanding following completion of the Offering gives rise to the disclosure obligations that are the subject of this news release. The Acquiror holds the Common Shares and Warrants for investment purposes and will continue to monitor the business, prospects, financial condition and potential capital requirements of the Company. Depending on his evaluation of these and other factors, he may from time to time increase or decrease his direct or indirect ownership, control or direction over securities of the Company through market transactions, private agreements, subscriptions from treasury or otherwise, or may develop plans or intentions relating to any of the other actions listed in paragraphs (a) through (k) of Item 5 of Form 62-103F1 - Required Disclosure Under the Early Warning Requirements.

The Acquiror's address is 1 Westmount Square, Suite 1730, Westmount, Québec H3Z 2P9, Canada.

This news release is being disseminated as required by National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. A close-out early warning report will be filed by the Acquiror on SEDAR+ ( ) under the Company's issuer profile, amending the information disclosed in the report of the Acquiror dated July 24, 2026. A copy of the early warning report may be obtained from SEDAR+ ( ) under the Company's issuer profile or by contacting Alfredo Bazo, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, at (416) 800-1066 or ....

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Source: Thomas Archer Bata