PhD Candidate, University of Waikato

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Francesca Kurghan is a PhD candidate at the University of Waikato in the Division of Health, Sport and Human Performance. Having researched young women's experiences of body image, social media and fitness culture in New Zealand for her Masters, Francesca is now interested in exploring those 'behind the screen' on social media (content creators and social media influencers) and their experiences of sharing their bodies and personal struggles online in a digital environment that rewards extreme self-disclosure. Francesca was a recent recipient for the Waikato Graduate Women Educational Trust Award and has been invited to provide several guest lectures and presentations disseminating her research across institutions including California State University.

–present PhD Candidate, University of Waikato

The University of Waikato, PhD in Health, Sport and Human Performance Science

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