Targeted Support For Farmers In Frontline Areas To Be Strengthened In 2027 Minister

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Taras Vysotskyi said this on Suspilne television, Ukrinform reports, citing the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food.

According to him, the relevant expenditures have already been included in the draft state budget for 2027.

"Farmers in frontline areas should receive support as quickly as possible. Therefore, at the same time, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food is working to create an additional reserve financial resource for the agricultural sector that would allow for a faster response to the consequences of war-related risks in the future. We are appealing to international partners so that we can eventually have a fund that would be more readily available to address urgent issues," Vysotskyi said.

In addition, the minister said, work is underway on exempting agricultural producers in frontline areas from the minimum tax liability. The relevant bill has already been registered in the Verkhovna Rada.

Vysotskyi noted that support for agricultural producers in frontline areas is continuing this year. In particular, a program is in place to compensate the cost of Ukrainian-made agricultural machinery. To receive compensation of 40% in frontline areas, a farmer must confirm that more than 80% of the land they use is located in areas of active or possible hostilities. The information on the land plots must be registered in the relevant state registers.

The minister also said that payments under the UAH 1,000-per-hectare compensation program for 2025 are planned to be made by the end of 2026.

As reported, Ukraine has reached an agreement with international partners to provide around $10.5 million to agricultural producers in frontline regions to arrange temporary crop storage.