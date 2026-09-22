SCSWG2-18162MLL Industrial Managed Ethernet Switch Addresses Demands For Reliable Industrial Networking
SCSWG2-18162MLL Industrial Managed Ethernet Switch Product Brochure
OVERVIEW
The SCSWG2-18162MLL is a high-performance industrial managed Ethernet switch engineered for mission-critical networking in harsh environments 16 Gigabit RJ45 copper ports and 2 Gigabit SFP fiber uplink ports, it delivers high-density, reliable connectivity for factory automation, smart grid, transportation, and beyond.
CORE FEATURES
16 auto-negotiating 10/100/1000Mbps RJ45 ports connect field devices,PLCs, IP cameras, and wireless APs with ease. Two independent Gigabit SFP slots support long-distance fiber uplinks and redundant ring topologies, ensuring non-stop data transmission across large-scale industrial networks.
Static Routing - Flexible Layer 3 Inter-VLAN Communication
Built-in static routing enables efficient inter-VLAN routing and network segmentation without an external router. Administrators can manually configure routing paths to optimize traffic flow, enhance security, and reduce broadcast domains - ideal for multi-process industrial networks.
ERPS Ring Protection - Millisecond Network Self-Healing
Supporting ITU-T G.8032 ERPS (Ethernet Ring Protection Switching), theswitch delivers sub-50ms failover in ring topologies. When a link or node fails, traffic is automatically rerouted through the redundant path,minimizing downtime and ensuring continuous operation - perfect for resilient industrial backbones.
-40°C to 85°C Wide-Temperature Operation
Built with industrial-grade components and a fanless, ribbed-heat-sink metal housing, the SCSWG2-18162MLL operates reliably from -40°C to+85°C. From freezing outdoor cabinets to scorching factory floors, it delivers stable performance without thermal throttling or fan failure.
Industrial-Grade Design & Rich Management
. DIN-rail mountable metal enclosure, IP40 protection. Redundant dual-power input (12~48V DC) with terminal block. Web UI, CLI (Console/Telnet), SNMP v1/v2c/v3 management. 4K VLAN, QoS (802.1p/DSCP), IGMP Snooping, Port Mirroring. STP/RSTP/MSTP, Link Aggregation (LACP), RMON. LED indicators for real-time port and power status
APPLICATIONS
. Factory Automation & Industry 4.0. Smart Grid & Power Substations. Intelligent Transportation (ITS). Oil & Gas Pipeline Monitoring. Mining & Tunnel Communication. Solar / Wind Farm SCADA Networks. Water Treatment & Environmental. Building Automation & Security
WHY CHOOSE SCSWG2-18162MLL?
✔ 16GE + 2SFP high-density gigabit connectivity
✔ Static routing for flexible Layer 3 networking
✔ ERPS ring protection with
✔ -40°C to 85°C wide-temperature, fanless reliability
✔ Industrial-grade metal housing, DIN-rail, dual power
✔ Rich management: Web, CLI, SNMP, VLAN, QoS
About Us
Hangzhou Saicom Communication Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006, focusing on becoming a reliable supplier of ICT (Information and Communication Technology) equipment and comprehensive services in China.
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