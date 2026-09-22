MAXTECH Highlights Cost-Effective Marine Crane Solutions From China
|Lifting Capacity / Radius
|Type
|Standard Configuration (RMB 10,000)
|Explosion-Proof / Intelligent Configuration (RMB 10,000)
|3t / 12m
|Knuckle Boom telescopic
|25–40
|40–60
|5t / 15m
|Knuckle boom telescopic
|35–55
|55–80
|10t / 18m
|Straight or knuckle boom
|50–80
|80–120
|25t / 15m
|Straight boom (offshore platform)
|80–120
|120–180
|35t / 6m
|Straight boom (grab operation)
|60–100
|100–150
|45t / 32m
|Straight boom (heavy lift)
|150–250
|250–350
The above are ex-works prices. Comparable products from top international brands are typically 50%–100% higher.
Low Price, No Compromise on Quality
MAXTECH's cost-performance advantage is built on uncompromising quality standards. All products can obtain certifications from major classification societies such as BV, ABS, CCS, DNV, LR, and NK as required, meeting the compliance requirements for international voyages and operations.
Structural components use high-grade marine steel; core components of the hydraulic system adopt internationally renowned brands; and the electrical control system uses high-quality components such as Siemens PLC and ABB drives. Anti-corrosion treatment meets ISO 12944 C5-M standards, adapting to high salt-spray and high-humidity marine environments.
Not Just "Cheaper" – Lower Total Cost of Ownership
MAXTECH's cost-performance logic is not simply about a lower purchase price, but about a lower total cost of ownership over the equipment's entire lifecycle.
Purchase price 30%–50% lower than European brands; delivery lead time reduced by more than half; local service networks reducing maintenance response time and costs; modular design reducing spare parts inventory pressure – these factors combined constitute MAXTECH's true cost advantage.
For shipowners and port operators pursuing operational efficiency and return on investment, MAXTECH offers a pragmatic choice: obtain uncompromising quality and faster service response at a more reasonable price.
About Us
MAXTECH SHANGHAI CORPORATION engages in port and marine equipment industry, our main products and services are divided into three units ----- the Core Products, the Spare Parts, the Technical Service and PEP(Project Equipment Package). MAXTECH main markets are the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia and Africa, and gradually penetrate the domestic and European and American markets.
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