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MAXTECH Highlights Cost-Effective Marine Crane Solutions From China


2026-09-22 08:04:33
(MENAFN- GetNews) Shanghai, China - September 22, 2026

Why Can MAXTECH Deliver "European-Grade Quality at Chinese Prices"?

When shipowners and shipyards plan newbuilding or retrofit projects, the procurement decision for Marine Crane s often presents a dilemma: choosing a top-tier European brand means higher purchase prices and longer delivery lead times; choosing a low-priced brand raises concerns about quality, certification, and after-sales support.

MAXTECH is breaking this dilemma.

While ensuring international classification society certifications and equivalent quality standards, MAXTECH's marine cranes are typically priced 30%–50% lower than traditional European brands. This is not achieved by lowering material standards or simplifying safety configurations, but through an efficient research, manufacturing, and service system.

Where Does the Price Advantage Come From?

1. In-House Factories, Full Process Control

MAXTECH operates its own manufacturing bases in Wuxi and Nantong, integrating design, production, and testing. From steel cutting, structural welding, and hydraulic system assembly to final load testing, all key processes are completed within its own facilities. This vertically integrated model eliminates middleman markups while ensuring consistent quality standards.

2. Precise Selection, No "Over-Design"

Quotes from European brands often include extensive "general-purpose" design – redundant capacity reserved to cover the widest possible range of operating scenarios, and that redundancy is ultimately paid for by every customer. MAXTECH takes a different approach: precise load calculations and structural design based on the customer's actual operating conditions – vessel type, cargo type, load cycles, operating frequency – avoiding unnecessary material waste and cost stacking while meeting safety regulations.

3. 3–6 Month Delivery, Faster Capital Turnover

Delivery lead times for top-tier European marine cranes are typically 12–18 months, while MAXTECH's delivery time can usually be controlled within 3–6 months (depending on model and degree of customisation). Shorter lead times mean shipbuilding projects can advance faster, capital is tied up for less time, and the overall project payback period is improved.

4. Global Service Network, Controllable After-Sales Costs

Low purchase price does not equal low operating cost. MAXTECH has established localised service points across Africa (Angola, Tanzania, South Africa, etc.), Asia (Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea, Singapore, etc.), the Middle East (Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, etc.), and Europe (Greece, the UK, Spain, etc.). When equipment requires maintenance or repair, local engineers can respond quickly, avoiding the high travel costs and time delays of dispatching technicians from thousands of miles away.

Price Reference: Approximate Range for MAXTECH Marine Cranes

The following is a reference range of ex-works prices for mainstream MAXTECH marine crane models (excluding tax; actual prices depend on configuration and quantity):

Lifting Capacity / RadiusTypeStandard Configuration (RMB 10,000)Explosion-Proof / Intelligent Configuration (RMB 10,000)
3t / 12m Knuckle Boom telescopic 25–40 40–60
5t / 15m Knuckle boom telescopic 35–55 55–80
10t / 18m Straight or knuckle boom 50–80 80–120
25t / 15m Straight boom (offshore platform) 80–120 120–180
35t / 6m Straight boom (grab operation) 60–100 100–150
45t / 32m Straight boom (heavy lift) 150–250 250–350

The above are ex-works prices. Comparable products from top international brands are typically 50%–100% higher.

Low Price, No Compromise on Quality

MAXTECH's cost-performance advantage is built on uncompromising quality standards. All products can obtain certifications from major classification societies such as BV, ABS, CCS, DNV, LR, and NK as required, meeting the compliance requirements for international voyages and operations.

Structural components use high-grade marine steel; core components of the hydraulic system adopt internationally renowned brands; and the electrical control system uses high-quality components such as Siemens PLC and ABB drives. Anti-corrosion treatment meets ISO 12944 C5-M standards, adapting to high salt-spray and high-humidity marine environments.

Not Just "Cheaper" – Lower Total Cost of Ownership

MAXTECH's cost-performance logic is not simply about a lower purchase price, but about a lower total cost of ownership over the equipment's entire lifecycle.

Purchase price 30%–50% lower than European brands; delivery lead time reduced by more than half; local service networks reducing maintenance response time and costs; modular design reducing spare parts inventory pressure – these factors combined constitute MAXTECH's true cost advantage.

For shipowners and port operators pursuing operational efficiency and return on investment, MAXTECH offers a pragmatic choice: obtain uncompromising quality and faster service response at a more reasonable price.

About Us

MAXTECH SHANGHAI CORPORATION engages in port and marine equipment industry, our main products and services are divided into three units ----- the Core Products, the Spare Parts, the Technical Service and PEP(Project Equipment Package). MAXTECH main markets are the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia and Africa, and gradually penetrate the domestic and European and American markets.

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