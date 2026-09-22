EZ Steel Becomes The Only International Pipe Fitting Supplier For The Manila Metro Project
|SN
|PRODUCTS
|STANDARD AND GRADE
|DIMENSIONS
|THEORETIC WEIGHT (KG/PC)
|QUANTITY (PCS)
|KGS
|1
|Galvanized Iron Flange
|ASTM A105
|ASTM A105 / G.I Flange SORF CL150 / 50mmØ
|2.30
|13,000
|29,900
|2
|Black Iron Welded Elbow 90 Deg.
|ASTM A234WPB
|EZ Steel / ASTM A234 / B.I Elbow 90 deg. X 200mmØ Sch 40
|20.38
|60
|1,223
|3
|EZ Steel / ASTM A234 / B.I Elbow 90 deg. X 150mmØ Sch 40
|10.17
|350
|3,560
|4
|EZ Steel / ASTM A234 / B.I Elbow 90 deg. X 100mmØ Sch 40
|3.84
|300
|1,152
|5
|Black Iron Welded Elbow 45 Deg.
|ASTM A234WPB
|EZ Steel / ASTM A234 / B.I Elbow 45 deg. X 150mmØ Sch 40
|5.09
|50
|255
|6
|EZ Steel / ASTM A234 / B.I Elbow 45 deg. X 100mmØ Sch 40
|1.95
|50
|98
|7
|Black Iron Welded Equal Tee
|ASTM A234WPB
|EZ Steel / ASTM A234 / B.I Equal Tee 150mmØ Sch 40
|8.81
|60
|529
|8
|EZ Steel / ASTM A234 / B.I Equal Tee 100mmØ Sch 40
|3.77
|30
|113
|9
|Black Iron Welded Tee Reducer
|EZ Steel / ASTM A234 / B.I Reducer 200mmØ x 150mmØ Sch 40
|15.76
|60
|946
|10
|EZ Steel / ASTM A234 / B.I Reducer 200mmØ x 100mmØ Sch 40
|15.38
|20
|308
|11
|EZ Steel / ASTM A234 / B.I Reducer 150mmØ x 50mmØ Sch 40
|8.22
|20
|164
|12
|Black Iron Welded Flange
|ASTM A105
|EZ Steel / ASTM A105 / B.I Flange SORF ANSI150 / 200mmØ
|13.70
|100
|1,370
|13
|EZ Steel / ASTM A105 / B.I Flange SORF ANSI150 / 150mmØ
|8.60
|320
|2,752
|14
|EZ Steel / ASTM A105 / B.I Flange SORF ANSI150 / 100mmØ
|5.90
|120
|708
|15
|Black Iron Welded Blind Flange
|EZ Steel / ASTM A105 / B.I Blind Flange SORF ANSI150 / 200mmØ
|20.50
|50
|1,025
|16
|EZ Steel / ASTM A105 / B.I Blind Flange SORF ANSI150 / 150mmØ
|11.80
|30
|354
|17
|EZ Steel / ASTM A105 / B.I Blind Flange SORF ANSI150 / 100mmØ
|7.70
|20
|154
|18
|Black Iron Threadolet
|ASTM A193 B7
|EZ Steel / B.I Threadolet 200mmØ x 32mmØ 3000#
|0.70
|50
|35
|19
|EZ Steel / B.I Threadolet 150mmØ x 32mmØ 3000#
|0.70
|800
|560
|20
|EZ Steel / B.I Threadolet 100mmØ x 50mmØ 3000#
|1.35
|50
|68
|21
|EZ Steel / B.I Threadolet 100mmØ x 40mmØ 3000#
|0.86
|200
|172
|22
|Galvanized Iron Welded Elbow 90 Deg.
|ASTM A234WPB
|ASTM A234 / G.I Elbow 90 deg. X 65mmØ Sch 40
|1.31
|90
|118
|23
|GI Welded Equal Tee
|ASTM A234 / G.I Equal Tee 65mmØ Sch 40
|1.54
|20
|31
|24
|Galvanized Iron Threadolet
|ASTM A234 / G.I Threadolet 20mmØ Sch 40
|0.22
|20
|4
|25
|Galvanized Iron Welded Coupling Red.
|ASTM A234 / G.I Coupling Reducer 65mmØ x 50mmØ Sch 40
|0.64
|60
|38
|26
|Black Iron Welded End Cap
|ASTM A234WPB
|EZ Steel / ASTM A234 / B.I End Cap 150mmØ Sch 40
|2.83
|10
|28
Project Background and Our Early Involvement
The Manila Metro Project in the Philippines is a key infrastructure development aimed at improving urban transportation. From the early design stage, we worked closely with the EPC contractor, providing full support across technical consultation, commercial coordination, and quality control.
Our team participated deeply in the planning phase, helping ensure that the pipeline system would meet both safety standards and long-term operational needs.
Technical Support for Material Selection
During the initial stage, our engineering team focused on:
-
Firefighting pipeline material selection
Pressure rating confirmation
Compliance with project specifications
By referencing proven data from metro projects such as Shenzhen Metro, we provided practical and reliable recommendations. This helped the client optimize material choices, especially for ASTM A234 WPB pipe fittings and A105N flanges, which are widely used in high-pressure systems.
Flexible Commercial Response
Throughout the design process, material requirements were frequently updated. Our sales team responded quickly by:
-
Providing multiple rounds of detailed quotations
Adjusting product specifications based on design changes
Maintaining clear and efficient communication
This flexibility ensured the project stayed on track despite ongoing modifications.
Strict Quality Control and Inspection Support
Quality assurance was a critical part of this project. Our QC team worked closely with the contractor to handle strict third-party inspections, including SGS verification.
Key actions included:
-
Coordinating inspection schedules
Ensuring all GI pipe fittings met required standards
Supporting documentation and compliance checks
This ensured smooth approval and minimized delays during execution.
Recognition and Project Milestone
After nearly two years of continuous effort, our work was recognized by the project owner. In December 2025, we were officially approved as the only international qualified pipe fitting supplier for the Manila Metro Project, alongside two local suppliers.
This milestone reflects our consistent performance in quality, service, and reliability.
Fast Delivery Before Chinese New Year
In January 2026, with less than 30 days before the Chinese New Year holiday, the client finalized the delivery list and requested urgent shipment.
Thanks to early production planning and internal coordination, we:
-
Completed manufacturing on schedule
Passed SGS inspection successfully
Delivered goods to Tianjin Port before the holiday
This ensured both delivery time and product quality were fully guaranteed.
Our Commitment to Reliable Supply
This project once again proves our core commitment:
-
Accurate inspection from the beginning
Reliable delivery at every stage
If you are looking for a dependable partner, you can explore more about our capabilities and product range on our official website: including detailed specifications for ASTM A234 WPB pipe fittings, A105N flanges, and GI pipe fittings.
About us
EZ Steel Industrial Co., Ltd is a leading manufacturer of high-performance industrial metal pipelines, specializing in alloy steel, carbon steel, stainless steel, and copper-nickel-based alloy products. With strategically located facilities in Cangzhou, Yangzhou, and Lishui, we deliver globally trusted piping solutions that combine cutting-edge technology, rigorous quality control, and unmatched expertise.
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