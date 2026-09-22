EZ Steel Becomes The Only International Pipe Fitting Supplier For The Manila Metro Project

(MENAFN- GetNews) Changsha,Hunan, China - September 22, 2026 As a professional pipe fitting supplier, we are proud to support the Manila Metro Project with high-quality products such as ASTM A234 WPB Pipe Fittings, A105N flanges, and GI pipe fittings, ensuring stable and safe pipeline systems. Here are our materials list:

SN PRODUCTS STANDARD AND GRADE DIMENSIONS THEORETIC WEIGHT (KG/PC) QUANTITY (PCS) KGS 1 Galvanized Iron Flange ASTM A105 ASTM A105 / G.I Flange SORF CL150 / 50mmØ 2.30 13,000 29,900 2 Black Iron Welded Elbow 90 Deg. ASTM A234WPB EZ Steel / ASTM A234 / B.I Elbow 90 deg. X 200mmØ Sch 40 20.38 60 1,223 3 EZ Steel / ASTM A234 / B.I Elbow 90 deg. X 150mmØ Sch 40 10.17 350 3,560 4 EZ Steel / ASTM A234 / B.I Elbow 90 deg. X 100mmØ Sch 40 3.84 300 1,152 5 Black Iron Welded Elbow 45 Deg. ASTM A234WPB EZ Steel / ASTM A234 / B.I Elbow 45 deg. X 150mmØ Sch 40 5.09 50 255 6 EZ Steel / ASTM A234 / B.I Elbow 45 deg. X 100mmØ Sch 40 1.95 50 98 7 Black Iron Welded Equal Tee ASTM A234WPB EZ Steel / ASTM A234 / B.I Equal Tee 150mmØ Sch 40 8.81 60 529 8 EZ Steel / ASTM A234 / B.I Equal Tee 100mmØ Sch 40 3.77 30 113 9 Black Iron Welded Tee Reducer EZ Steel / ASTM A234 / B.I Reducer 200mmØ x 150mmØ Sch 40 15.76 60 946 10 EZ Steel / ASTM A234 / B.I Reducer 200mmØ x 100mmØ Sch 40 15.38 20 308 11 EZ Steel / ASTM A234 / B.I Reducer 150mmØ x 50mmØ Sch 40 8.22 20 164 12 Black Iron Welded Flange ASTM A105 EZ Steel / ASTM A105 / B.I Flange SORF ANSI150 / 200mmØ 13.70 100 1,370 13 EZ Steel / ASTM A105 / B.I Flange SORF ANSI150 / 150mmØ 8.60 320 2,752 14 EZ Steel / ASTM A105 / B.I Flange SORF ANSI150 / 100mmØ 5.90 120 708 15 Black Iron Welded Blind Flange EZ Steel / ASTM A105 / B.I Blind Flange SORF ANSI150 / 200mmØ 20.50 50 1,025 16 EZ Steel / ASTM A105 / B.I Blind Flange SORF ANSI150 / 150mmØ 11.80 30 354 17 EZ Steel / ASTM A105 / B.I Blind Flange SORF ANSI150 / 100mmØ 7.70 20 154 18 Black Iron Threadolet ASTM A193 B7 EZ Steel / B.I Threadolet 200mmØ x 32mmØ 3000# 0.70 50 35 19 EZ Steel / B.I Threadolet 150mmØ x 32mmØ 3000# 0.70 800 560 20 EZ Steel / B.I Threadolet 100mmØ x 50mmØ 3000# 1.35 50 68 21 EZ Steel / B.I Threadolet 100mmØ x 40mmØ 3000# 0.86 200 172 22 Galvanized Iron Welded Elbow 90 Deg. ASTM A234WPB ASTM A234 / G.I Elbow 90 deg. X 65mmØ Sch 40 1.31 90 118 23 GI Welded Equal Tee ASTM A234 / G.I Equal Tee 65mmØ Sch 40 1.54 20 31 24 Galvanized Iron Threadolet ASTM A234 / G.I Threadolet 20mmØ Sch 40 0.22 20 4 25 Galvanized Iron Welded Coupling Red. ASTM A234 / G.I Coupling Reducer 65mmØ x 50mmØ Sch 40 0.64 60 38 26 Black Iron Welded End Cap ASTM A234WPB EZ Steel / ASTM A234 / B.I End Cap 150mmØ Sch 40 2.83 10 28

Project Background and Our Early Involvement

The Manila Metro Project in the Philippines is a key infrastructure development aimed at improving urban transportation. From the early design stage, we worked closely with the EPC contractor, providing full support across technical consultation, commercial coordination, and quality control.

Our team participated deeply in the planning phase, helping ensure that the pipeline system would meet both safety standards and long-term operational needs.

Technical Support for Material Selection

During the initial stage, our engineering team focused on:



Firefighting pipeline material selection

Pressure rating confirmation Compliance with project specifications

By referencing proven data from metro projects such as Shenzhen Metro, we provided practical and reliable recommendations. This helped the client optimize material choices, especially for ASTM A234 WPB pipe fittings and A105N flanges, which are widely used in high-pressure systems.

Flexible Commercial Response

Throughout the design process, material requirements were frequently updated. Our sales team responded quickly by:



Providing multiple rounds of detailed quotations

Adjusting product specifications based on design changes Maintaining clear and efficient communication

This flexibility ensured the project stayed on track despite ongoing modifications.

Strict Quality Control and Inspection Support

Quality assurance was a critical part of this project. Our QC team worked closely with the contractor to handle strict third-party inspections, including SGS verification.

Key actions included:



Coordinating inspection schedules

Ensuring all GI pipe fittings met required standards Supporting documentation and compliance checks

This ensured smooth approval and minimized delays during execution.

Recognition and Project Milestone

After nearly two years of continuous effort, our work was recognized by the project owner. In December 2025, we were officially approved as the only international qualified pipe fitting supplier for the Manila Metro Project, alongside two local suppliers.

This milestone reflects our consistent performance in quality, service, and reliability.

Fast Delivery Before Chinese New Year

In January 2026, with less than 30 days before the Chinese New Year holiday, the client finalized the delivery list and requested urgent shipment.

Thanks to early production planning and internal coordination, we:



Completed manufacturing on schedule

Passed SGS inspection successfully Delivered goods to Tianjin Port before the holiday

This ensured both delivery time and product quality were fully guaranteed.

Our Commitment to Reliable Supply

This project once again proves our core commitment:



Accurate inspection from the beginning Reliable delivery at every stage

If you are looking for a dependable partner, you can explore more about our capabilities and product range on our official website: including detailed specifications for ASTM A234 WPB pipe fittings, A105N flanges, and GI pipe fittings.

About us

EZ Steel Industrial Co., Ltd is a leading manufacturer of high-performance industrial metal pipelines, specializing in alloy steel, carbon steel, stainless steel, and copper-nickel-based alloy products. With strategically located facilities in Cangzhou, Yangzhou, and Lishui, we deliver globally trusted piping solutions that combine cutting-edge technology, rigorous quality control, and unmatched expertise.