The Global Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Devices Market Size Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 8.57% During The Forecast Period From 2024 To 2030 Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Devices market is estimated at USD 1.22 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 2.00 billion by 2030. Growth is anchored in the rising prevalence of ocular diseases such as cataracts, the growing burden of cardiovascular diseases, the increasing geriatric population, and continuous product development activities.

(Albany, US) September 22, 2026 - DelveInsight's Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Devices Market Insights Report 2030 provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Devices companies' market shares, challenges, Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Devices Market Drivers, barriers, trends, and key market Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Devices companies in the market.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Devices Market @

Key Takeaways from the Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Devices Market Report



In October 2021, NIDEK CO LTD. launched the Retina Scan Duo 2, a combined OCT and fundus camera system. The system comes equipped with new features designed to enhance screening and clinical efficiency, in addition to user-friendly features incorporated from the previous model. Strategic significance: Expands NIDEK's diagnostic portfolio with an integrated imaging solution for comprehensive retinal assessment.

In August 2021, Abbott received product approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for their optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging platform powered by the company's new Ultreon imaging software. Strategic significance: Enhances Abbott's intravascular imaging capabilities with advanced software for improved coronary artery assessment.

In April 2021, Perimeter Medical Imaging received the Breakthrough Device Designation from the US FDA for their AI-powered Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Imaging System coupled with ImgAssist AI. Strategic significance: Recognizes the potential of AI-enhanced OCT imaging for improving surgical margin assessment in oncology.

In March 2019, Conavi Medical Inc. received a Health Canada Medical Device License for their Novasight Hybrid System, the only clinical system allowing simultaneous imaging of coronary arteries with both intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) and optical coherence tomography (OCT). Strategic significance: Introduces a dual-modality imaging platform for comprehensive coronary assessment.

The global Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Devices market is growing at a CAGR of 8.57% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030.

The principal drivers are the rising prevalence of vision impairment and ocular diseases like cataracts and glaucoma; the growing number of cardiovascular diseases such as myocardial infarction; the increasing geriatric population across the globe; the expanding use of OCT in cardiology for intracoronary diagnostics; and active product development and launches among key manufacturers. The leading Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Devices Companies include Abbott, Terumo Corporation, ZEISS Group, Leica Microsystems, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS EUROPE B.V, Lumedica, Horiba Ltd, Optos (Nikon Co. Ltd), Huvitz Corp, Costruzione Strumenti Oftalmici, HAAG-STREIT GROUP, OPTOPOL Technology Sp. z o.o., Acqiris, Novacam Technologies, Inc., Thorlabs, Inc., Topcon Corporation, SANTEC CORPORATION, Optovue, Incorporated, NIDEK CO., LTD, and TOMEY CORPORATION, among others.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Devices Market, Get a snapshot @

Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Devices Overview

Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) devices are non-invasive medical imaging systems that use light waves to capture high-resolution, cross-sectional images of biological tissues. OCT technology is analogous to ultrasound but uses light instead of sound, enabling detailed visualization of tissue microstructure at a resolution approaching that of histology. These devices are widely used in ophthalmology for diagnosing and managing retinal diseases, glaucoma, and cataracts. Increasingly, OCT is also being applied in cardiology for intracoronary imaging, as well as in dermatology and gastroenterology, offering clinicians a powerful tool for diagnosis, treatment planning, and monitoring of various medical conditions.

Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Devices Market Key Growth Drivers



The rising prevalence of vision impairment and ocular diseases is a primary driver for OCT device demand. As per the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB), in 2020, there were about 1.1 billion people across the globe suffering from blindness, with an estimated 2 to 3 billion people requiring access to eye care. Uncorrected refractive errors, cataracts, glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy are the primary causes of vision loss, driving the need for advanced diagnostic imaging.

The increasing prevalence of cataracts is significantly contributing to market growth. As per WHO data, in 2020, cataracts were the prime cause of vision loss in patients above the age of 50, with 15.2 million cases. OCT is heavily employed during cataract surgeries for preoperative planning, intraoperative image-based treatments, and postoperative care.

The growing burden of cardiovascular diseases is expanding the application of OCT in cardiology. According to WHO (2023), cardiovascular diseases account for an estimated 17.9 million lives each year, with over four out of five CVD deaths due to strokes and heart attacks. OCT, as an intracoronary diagnostic technique, offers detailed imaging of blood vessels, providing superior delineation of arterial structures compared to other techniques.

The increasing geriatric population across the globe is another key driver, as older individuals are more susceptible to both ocular and cardiovascular diseases, leading to higher demand for diagnostic imaging procedures using OCT.

Continuous product development and technological advancements are enhancing clinical utility and market penetration. Innovations such as swept-source OCT (SS-OCT), spectral-domain OCT (SD-OCT), and AI-powered imaging systems are improving diagnostic accuracy, speed, and ease of use, broadening the scope of OCT applications.

Expanding applications beyond ophthalmology-including cardiology, dermatology, and gastroenterology-are broadening the addressable patient population and supporting sustained market growth. Favorable healthcare infrastructure and reimbursement policies, particularly in developed regions, along with rising government initiatives and increased healthcare expenditure, are further propelling the adoption of OCT devices.

Get a sneak peek at the Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Devices Market Dynamics @

Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Devices Market Segment Analysis

The Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Devices market is segmented by Product Type (Time-Dependent OCT Devices and Fourier-Dependent OCT Devices [Swept-Source OCT Devices and Spectral-Domain OCT Devices], and Others), Medical Specialty (Ophthalmology, Cardiology, and Others), Application (Clinical Use and Research Use), End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Research Institutes, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Devices Market Competitive Landscape

The Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Devices market is characterized as Moderately Concentrated. A group of large, established medical technology companies with deep imaging and diagnostics portfolios, including Abbott, ZEISS Group, Topcon Corporation, and NIDEK CO., LTD, anchor the top tier through broad product coverage, strong clinical relationships, and global commercial reach. Other significant players such as Terumo Corporation, Leica Microsystems, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS EUROPE B.V., Optovue, Incorporated, and SANTEC CORPORATION compete through specialized technology platforms, including swept-source OCT, spectral-domain OCT, and combined imaging systems. The market also includes numerous regional and niche players that offer focused solutions for specific applications, contributing to a competitive and innovative landscape.

Which MedTech key players in the Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Devices Market are set to emerge as the trendsetter? Explore @

Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Devices Companies

Abbott, Terumo Corporation, ZEISS Group, Leica Microsystems, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS EUROPE B.V, Lumedica, Horiba Ltd, Optos (Nikon Co. Ltd), Huvitz Corp, Costruzione Strumenti Oftalmici, HAAG-STREIT GROUP, OPTOPOL Technology Sp. z o.o., Acqiris, Novacam Technologies, Inc., Thorlabs, Inc., Topcon Corporation, SANTEC CORPORATION, Optovue, Incorporated, NIDEK CO., LTD, TOMEY CORPORATION, and others.

Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Devices Market Restraints

Despite strong momentum, the Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Devices market faces material constraints. Technology-related limitations, such as limited penetration depth and the need for specialized training to interpret OCT images, can restrict adoption in certain clinical settings. The high cost of OCT devices compared to other diagnostic imaging counterparts, including fundus cameras and ultrasound systems, can be prohibitive for smaller healthcare facilities and in price-sensitive or emerging markets. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily impacted the market as elective procedures and non-urgent diagnostic imaging were postponed, though the market has since recovered momentum. The need for continuous technological upgrades and maintenance of sophisticated OCT systems also adds to the overall cost of ownership.

Scope of the Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Devices Market Report



Coverage: Global

Study Period: 2020-2033

Forecast Period: 2024-2030

Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Devices Companies: Abbott, Terumo Corporation, ZEISS Group, Leica Microsystems, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS EUROPE B.V, Lumedica, Horiba Ltd, Optos (Nikon Co. Ltd), Huvitz Corp, Costruzione Strumenti Oftalmici, HAAG-STREIT GROUP, OPTOPOL Technology Sp. z o.o., Acqiris, Novacam Technologies, Inc., Thorlabs, Inc., Topcon Corporation, SANTEC CORPORATION, Optovue, Incorporated, NIDEK CO., LTD, TOMEY CORPORATION, and others.

Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Devices Market Restraints and Regulatory Analysis Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Devices Porter Five Forces Analysis and Market Assessment

Explore more information on the Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Devices Market Insights @

Table of Contents

OCT Devices Market Report Introduction

OCT Devices Market Executive Summary

Regulatory and Patent Analysis

OCT Devices Market Key Factors Analysis

OCT Devices Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on OCT Devices Market

OCT Devices Market Layout

OCT Devices Market Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies

OCT Devices Market Company and Product Profiles

Project Approach

KOL Views

DelveInsight Capabilities

Disclaimer

About DelveInsight

About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.