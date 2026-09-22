Automotive Connectors Explained As Key Hubs In Modern Vehicle Electrical Systems
|Connection Interface
|Description
|Terminal Mating Interface
|Male and female terminals mate to transmit current or signals.
|Wire-to-Terminal Crimp Interface
|Terminals are crimped or ultrasonically welded to wires.
|Terminal-to-PCB Solder Interface
|Board-mount connector pins are soldered to the PCB.
|Housing Latching Interface
|。Housings lock together via hooks, CPA, or threaded connections.
Connection Methods
Based on working principles, connections are classified into three main categories:
-
Form-Lock: Parts interlock via their geometry - e.g., snap-fit latches, bolted connections.
Friction-Lock:Friction from clamping prevents relative movement - e.g., interference fits, crimp connections.
Material-Bond:Parts are joined through molecular forces - e.g., adhesive bonding, welding.
Based on disassembly capability, connections are either detachable (e.g., plug-in connectors for easy maintenance) or non-detachable (e.g., ultrasonic welding, U-joint splices for mass production).
Application Scenarios
Connectors in a vehicle are distributed across multiple systems:
|System
|Typical Connector Types
|Powertrain & BMS
|High-voltage connectors, battery pack wiring Harness Connector s
|ADAS
|FAKRA, Mini Fakra, HSD high-speed connectors
|Smart Cockpit & Infotainment
|USB connectors, Ethernet connectors, audio connectors
|Body Electronics & Lighting
|Lamp holder connectors, door & window control connectors
|Sensors & Cameras
|Camera coaxial connectors, SMB series
|Charging & High-Voltage
|Charging port connectors, PDU module connectors
Design Standards & Performance Requirements
Automotive connectors must comply with stringent international and regional standards:
-
USCAR-20 / USCAR-2: North American automotive connector performance standard
QC/T 1067-2017: Chinese automotive industry connector standard
LV214 / VW75174: European/VW Group connector test specification
Industry TrendsMiniaturization
As vehicle electronics proliferate, connectors are shrinking. Mini FAKRA connectors offer up to 80% space savings and 30% weight reduction versus standard FAKRA, while supporting frequencies up to 15GHz.
High-Speed Transmission
Smart driving and in-vehicle entertainment demand ever-higher data rates. HSD and automotive Ethernet connectors are now standard in ADAS and infotainment, supporting 1Gbps+ high-speed transmission.
High-Voltage)
The rapid growth of new energy vehicles has created massive demand for high-voltage connectors. 800V platforms and Battery Management Systems (BMS) impose stricter requirements for voltage withstand, insulation, and thermal management.
Intelligent Connectors
Intelligent connectors can detect signals before power transmission, ensuring the plug is fully seated before energizing - effectively preventing arcing and burnout risks.
Conclusion
Though small in size, automotive connectors are the critical link in any vehicle's electrical system. From powertrain batteries to autonomous driving, from infotainment to body controls, every reliable signal transmission and every ampere of stable current flow depends on high-quality connectors. As automotive intelligence and electrification deepen, the connector industry is experiencing unprecedented technological upgrades and market opportunities.
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