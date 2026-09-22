Dongfeng Motor Showcases The T1 Platform And Three Hydrogen-Powered Vehicles At Hannover, Joining Hands With The World For A New Zero-Carbon Future

Dongfeng Motor Showcases Three Hydrogen-Powered Vehicles at the IAA Transportation 2026 in Hannover, Germany

Hannover, Germany - September 22, 2026 - On September 14, 2026, the 72nd German Hannover International Commercial Vehicle Show (IAA Transportation 2026) officially opened its doors. Under the theme "With DONGFENG, Drive HYDROGEN," Dongfeng Motor made its appearance with three hydrogen-powered vehicles and the global debut of its 400 kW fuel cell product and key technologies. Positioning itself as a "global zero-carbon value partner," Dongfeng showcased nearly three decades of expertise and achievements in hydrogen energy, along with its commercialized solutions.

The highlight of the press conference was the debut of the T1 new energy platform for commercial vehicles. As the industry's first all-new platform developed from the ground up based on specific application scenarios and featuring integrated software-hardware design, it incorporates six core modules: fuel cells, hydrogen storage, power batteries, electric drive, central domain control, and integrated thermal management. The platform delivers low hydrogen consumption, lightweight design, long service life, and enhanced safety. The vehicle's curb weight is as low as 8.8 tons, hydrogen consumption is less than 7 kg per 100 kilometers, and a single hydrogen refueling enables a range of up to 1,700 kilometers. The fuel cell stack offers durability of more than 33,000 hours (equivalent service life).

Three hydrogen-powered vehicles were unveiled simultaneously, covering a full range of applications, including long-haul trunk-line logistics, resource transportation, and urban cold-chain distribution. Dongfeng stated that it will take its replicable hydrogen energy commercialization solution, validated through the operation of more than 10,000 vehicles across over 40 cities in China, to global markets. Working with partners, Dongfeng aims to build a new green ecosystem and join hands with the world in advancing toward a new zero-carbon future.

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Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, Dongfeng Motor Corporation is a mega‐size Chinese automaker. It cooperates globally with over ten international vehicle and component partners, with products available in more than 100 countries across the world.