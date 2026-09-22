Edmund Dorsz Highlights The Importance Of Adaptability In Modern Manufacturing

MENAFN - GetNews) Newnan-based CNC Programmer reflects on how changing technology continues to shape careers in engineering and precision manufacturing.

Newnan, GA - September 22, 2026 - Edmund Dorsz, a CNC Programmer and Manufacturing Engineer based in Newnan, Georgia, is highlighting the importance of adaptability as manufacturing technology continues to evolve.

Dorsz has built his career around CNC programming, CAD/CAM systems, precision tooling, and manufacturing engineering. Over the years, he has worked with several major design and programming platforms, including Siemens NX, AutoCAD, SolidWorks, Mastercam, and CATIA V5.

According to Dorsz, one of the most important lessons from a long career in manufacturing is that professionals cannot rely too heavily on a single tool or system.

“Software changes, equipment changes, and the way companies work changes too,” said Dorsz.“The important thing is understanding the fundamentals well enough that you can adapt when the tools around you change.”

His interest in engineering began early while growing up in Detroit. As a child, Dorsz built Heathkit radios, Erector set cars, and balsa wood model airplanes. That hands-on curiosity later developed into a professional interest in mechanical design, CNC programming, and turning digital designs into physical parts.

Dorsz previously owned Accelerated Precision Tooling Company in California, an experience that gave him a broader view of the manufacturing process. In addition to technical work, business ownership required him to manage deadlines, solve unexpected problems, communicate clearly, and adjust to changing customer needs.

Since January 2025, Dorsz has worked as a CNC Programmer with Clayton International Inc. His strongest area of CAD/CAM expertise is Siemens NX, formerly known as Unigraphics, though he has continued to work across multiple systems throughout his career.

He also believes adaptability includes being willing to learn from coworkers and accept feedback.

“Sometimes the best solution comes from listening to someone who sees the problem differently,” Dorsz said.“You can have years of experience and still learn something useful from another person.”

That mindset also carries into his personal interests. Dorsz enjoys watchmaking, 3D printing, and developing new ideas, all of which require patience and attention to detail.

As manufacturing tools continue to become more advanced and connected, Dorsz believes the ability to keep learning will remain one of the most valuable skills in the field.

“Technology will keep changing,” he said.“If you stay curious and understand the basics, you give yourself a much better chance of changing with it.”

About Edmund Dorsz

Edmund Dorsz is a CNC Programmer and Manufacturing Engineer based in Newnan, Georgia. He has extensive experience in CNC programming, CAD/CAM systems, precision manufacturing, and mechanical design, with particular expertise in Siemens NX. He previously owned Accelerated Precision Tooling Company in California and currently works with Clayton International Inc. Dorsz also has experience with AutoCAD, SolidWorks, Mastercam, and CATIA V5. His interests include watchmaking, 3D printing, cycling, invention, and lifelong learning.