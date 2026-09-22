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Azerbaijan, Colombia Sign Agreement On Mutual Abolition Of Visa Requirements (PHOTO)


2026-09-22 08:02:44
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. On the margins of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Colombia Omar Bula Escobar.

This is stated in a post by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on X.

The Ministers discussed the current state and prospects of Azerbaijan–Colombia relations, emphasizing the importance of further strengthening political dialogue and expanding mutually beneficial cooperation.

The discussions covered opportunities to enhance economic ties, tourism, education and cultural cooperation. The sides further touched upon cooperation within multilateral platforms, including the UN, as well as regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest.

The meeting was followed by a signing of the“Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Colombia on mutual exemption of the visa requirement for holders of ordinary passports,” further strengthening the legal and institutional framework between Azerbaijan and Colombia.









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Trend News Agency

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