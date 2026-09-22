INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In XTI Aerospace, Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines XTIA

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against XTI Aerospace, Inc. (“XTI” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: XTIA). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether XTI and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until October 27, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired XTI securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at .

On August 17, 2026, XTI filed a late filing notice with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, stating that XTI had“determined that it is unable to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2026 [...] within the prescribed time period without unreasonable effort or expense because the Registrant is in the process of completing an internal review of the Registrant's former Chief Executive Officer, who resigned on August 17, 2026, and other related corporate governance matters.”

On this news, XTI's stock price fell $0.25 per share, or 15.92%, to close at $1.32 per share on August 18, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

...

646-581-9980 ext. 7980