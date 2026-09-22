INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In Papa John's International, Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines PZZA

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Papa John's International, Inc. (“Papa John's” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: PZZA). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Papa John's and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until November 2, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Papa John's securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at .

On August 6, 2026, Papa Johns announced an 8.3% decrease in North American comparable sales, the suspension of its dividend, and a sharp reduction in its 2026 outlook from a 3% decline in North American comparable sales at the midpoint to a 7% annual decline. The Company attributed its strategic shift and guidance reset on the soft consumer trends and the execution of Papa Johns' own turnaround efforts, admitting they were unable to“meet the consumer as much as [they] should have,” and the rebuilt innovation pipeline was“not bringing in as many new customers” as had been expected.

On this news, Papa John's stock price fell $5.11 per share, or 17.18%, to close at $24.64 per share on August 6, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

...

646-581-9980 ext. 7980