INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In Fuelcell Energy, Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines FCEL
The class action concerns whether FuelCell and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.
You have until November 10, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired FuelCell securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at .[Click here for information about joining the class action]
FuelCell, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, construction, operation, and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. On June 24, 2026, FuelCell allegedly announced a capital equipment purchase agreement with Fit Energy USA LP (“Fit Energy”) for up to 380 MW of fuel cell power for data centers, with an initial committed 30 MW phase including an immediate deposit.
On September 2, 2026, FuelCell reported its fiscal third quarter 2026 financial results, reporting a net loss of $45.3 million that reflected“a higher gross loss than the prior year period,” which was caused by“product costs and manufacturing overhead that currently exceed the contractual pricing established under the CEPA with Fit Energy.” FuelCell reported that the annualized production rate was“below the production volume at which we expect our cost structure to align with market-based pricing for orders of this scale,” and, as a result, FuelCell recorded a $17 million charge to“reflect the impact of contractual pricing provisions associated with specific inventory and firm purchase commitments” arising from the initial committed 30 MW phase of the capital equipment purchase agreement.
On this news, FuelCell's stock price fell $2.68 per share, or 15.69%, to close at $14.40 per share on September 2, 2026.
Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .
Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
Danielle Peyton
Pomerantz LLP
...
646-581-9980 ext. 7980
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