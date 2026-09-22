INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In Doximity, Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines DOCS

The class action concerns whether Doximity and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until November 16, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Doximity securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at .

On November 6, 2025, despite reporting strong second quarter results, Doximity expressed a degree of caution regarding the outlook for ad spending and implied a slowdown in sales growth in the second half of the 2026 fiscal year, which ended on March 31, 2026.

On this news, Doximity's stock price fell $8.29 per share, or 13.25%, to close at $54.29 per share on November 7, 2025.

Then, on February 5, 2026, Doximity lowered its revenue guidance for 2026 full fiscal year, which ended on March 31, 2026, and announced that its sales growth had decelerated while its net income had contracted, which will negatively impact its 2026 fiscal fourth quarter.

On this news, Doximity's stock price fell $5.59 per share, or 16.78%, to close at $27.73 per share on February 6, 2026.

Finally, on May 13, 2026, Doximity announced that it missed its already-reduced revenue guidance and projected a significantly slower pace of growth for its 2027 fiscal year, which ends on March 31, 2027. As a result, several analysts downgraded Doximity stock citing issues specific to the Company's business.

On this news, Doximity's stock price fell $5.38 per share, or 23%, to close at $18.01 per share on May 14, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980