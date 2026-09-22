6 DIMENSIONS Publishes 24-Month Real Estate Meta Ads Study Across 9 Accounts

Real Estate Meta Ads Case Study

6 DIMENSIONS publishes a 24-month real estate Meta Ads study across 9 connected accounts: $234K+ spend, 45M impressions and 5,240 leads. #MetaAds #RealEstate

- Farhad Moradi, 6 DIMENSIONS Business Growth AgencyTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 6 DIMENSIONS Business Growth Agency has published an anonymized 24-month analysis of Meta advertising data from nine connected real estate advertising accounts, examining campaign performance across pre-construction and cross-border property marketing.The real estate Meta Ads case study covers the period from September 22, 2024 through September 22, 2026 and reviews advertising activity associated with prospect acquisition across GCC, UK and European, North American and other international buyer markets.Nine real estate advertising accounts were reviewed. Five returned reportable Meta advertising delivery during the selected period, while four returned no reportable delivery and were excluded from aggregated performance calculations rather than being treated as zero-performing accounts.The five reportable accounts recorded approximately $234,437 in normalized advertising spend, 45.0 million impressions, 404,794 clicks, 252,438 link clicks and 5,240 Meta-attributed leads.The analysis identified 124 campaign records across the active accounts, including 90 campaigns using Meta's lead-generation objective.Lead-objective campaigns accounted for approximately 99.8% of all attributed leads in the analyzed data, generating 5,229 of the 5,240 recorded leads. Their normalized blended cost per lead was approximately $43.31.Campaigns optimized primarily for traffic and link clicks produced substantially different results. Traffic-objective campaigns generated inexpensive website activity but only one attributed lead across approximately $3,672 in normalized spend. Link-click campaigns generated more than 23,000 clicks at approximately $0.04 per click but recorded no attributed leads.The expanded dataset also challenged several assumptions commonly used when evaluating Meta advertising.For example, the two reportable accounts with the lowest blended cost per lead also recorded two of the lowest overall click-through rates in the portfolio. One account produced a blended CPL of approximately $26 while its CTR was approximately 0.36%.The study therefore found that CTR and CPC were not reliable standalone indicators of lead-generation efficiency.Frequency produced another notable result. One account recorded an average frequency of approximately 7.5 during the study period while also producing the lowest blended CPL among the reportable accounts.The study does not conclude that high frequency is inherently beneficial. Instead, it suggests that frequency should be interpreted alongside audience size, retargeting intent, creative rotation, CPM, lead cost and downstream conversion performance rather than being used independently as evidence of advertising fatigue.“The wider dataset reinforced one point: Meta Ads should be judged by the full conversion system, not by isolated metrics such as CTR, CPC or frequency,” said Farhad Moradi of 6 DIMENSIONS Business Growth Agency.Lead destination also varied across the portfolio. Approximately 3,176 leads, or 60.6%, were attributed to Meta-owned experiences, including native lead-generation mechanisms, while approximately 2,064 leads, or 39.4%, were attributed to website conversions.The analysis found significant differences between individual campaigns. Among lead-generation campaigns with at least $300 in normalized spend and at least one attributed lead, observed CPL ranged from approximately $4.05 to $738.53, a difference of more than 180 times.The report notes that blended account-level averages can therefore conceal substantial variation between individual campaigns.A like-for-like comparison of the two accounts with reportable activity across both consecutive 12-month periods produced another finding. CTR increased approximately 86.7%, from 0.73% to 1.36%, while blended CPL increased approximately 30.5%, from $41.63 to $54.32.The result illustrates why stronger engagement metrics do not necessarily correspond with improved lead economics.The report places the findings within the broader 6 DIMENSIONS Business Growth Framework, which examines advertising in conjunction with landing pages, conversion tracking, CRM systems, sales follow-up and customer acquisition processes.The published analysis is based on connected historical advertising data and does not state that 6 DIMENSIONS managed every account included in the study.Company names, account names, campaign names and property development names have been removed from the published report.Historical spend from accounts denominated in UAE dirhams was normalized to U.S. dollars for presentation. Meta attribution data does not establish final lead quality, transactions, revenue or return on advertising spend. CRM qualification and closed-sale data were not included in the study.

Lina D.

6 DIMENSIONS

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6 DIMENSIONS Publishes 24-Month Real Estate Meta Ads Study Across 9 Accounts News Provided By 6 DIMENSIONS September 22, 2026, 23:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, Social Media, Technology



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