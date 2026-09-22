Pointguard AI Named Pioneer In The 2026 Gartner® Emerging Market Quadrant For AI Application Security - Startup Vendors

PointGuard AI Agent Containment & Kill Switch

Recognition follows PointGuard AI's inclusion in the 2026 Gartner Coolest Vendor Innovations in AI software security research

- Pravin Kothari, CEO of PointGuard AISAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PointGuard AI, a provider of AI application and agent security, today announced that it has been named a Pioneer in the 2026 Gartner Emerging Market Quadrant for AI Application Security: Startup Vendors. PointGuard AI was positioned highest among vendors in the Pioneer quadrant for Potential to Execute.The Emerging Market Quadrant evaluates startup vendors based on their Potential to Execute and Future Potential. PointGuard AI believes its position reflects the company's engineering strength, product strategy and ability to help enterprises secure AI applications and autonomous agents.In the report, Gartner states:“Given the rapid evolution of the AI landscape, you must select a vendor with a solid product offering and strong engineering capability - one that can adapt to market shifts and continuously partner with you to safeguard your future AI investments.”1PointGuard AI's inclusion in the Emerging Market Quadrant follows its inclusion in the July 2026 Gartner report, Coolest Vendor Innovations in AI Software Security. That report included PointGuard AI's Agent Mission Control among several emerging vendor innovations addressing security risks in AI applications.“We believe these two Gartner recognitions reinforce our focus on giving enterprises the visibility and control needed to secure AI applications and autonomous agents,” said Pravin Kothari, founder and CEO of PointGuard AI.“As AI systems gain greater access and autonomy, organizations need strong identity, pre-execution controls and real-time containment.”PointGuard AI helps organizations discover, test, govern and protect AI applications, employee AI usage and agentic systems. Its platform brings together AI discovery and inventory, security posture management, adaptive red team testing, data protection, runtime guardrails, workforce AI usage control and agentic security.Agent Mission Control extends these capabilities to autonomous agents through five integrated pillars: Agent Discovery & Registry, Agent Identity & Access, Agent Observability, Agent Guardrails and Guardian Agent. Together with PointGuard AI's MCP Security Gateway and Agentic Endpoint Security, these capabilities help organizations discover agents and their connections, govern access to tools and resources, monitor behavior, evaluate actions before execution and contain dangerous activity.To learn more about PointGuard AI, visit .Gartner research1 Gartner, Emerging Market Quadrant for AI Application Security: Startup Vendors, Meghan Hollis, Dionisio Zumerle, Dennis Xu and Marissa Schmidt, 16 September 2026Gartner, Coolest Vendor Innovations in AI Software Security, Aaron Lord, Meghan Hollis and Manjunath Bhat, 1 July 2026GARTNER is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to these publications, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.About PointGuard AIPointGuard AI provides comprehensive security for AI applications, employee AI usage and autonomous agents. Its unified platform helps organizations discover AI assets, assess risk, test applications and agents, protect sensitive data, enforce runtime policies and control agent behavior across the AI lifecycle.

William Leichter

PointGuard AI

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PointGuard AI named Pioneer in the 2026 Gartner® Emerging Market Quadrant for AI Application Security - Startup Vendors News Provided By PointGuard AI September 23, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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