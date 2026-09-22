Fort Worth Is Doubling-Down On The Arts In October

Near Southside's much beloved ArtsGoggle presented by Frost, celebrating its 23rd annual event on Magnolia Avenue

Art Worth: Fort Worth's Fall Festival for the Arts at Clearfork

Fabulous Art, Glorious Music: The Art Worth Festival @ Clearfork

Two Art Festivals. One Amazing Weekend: Near Southside's ArtsGoggle presented by Frost, on Magnolia Ave. & The Art Worth Festival, at The Shops at Clearfork.

- Near Southside's Megan HendersonFORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The weekend of October 23 to 25, 2026, will mark a very special window of time for art enthusiasts in Fort Worth.In addition to Near Southside's much beloved ArtsGoggle presented by Frost, celebrating its 23rd annual event on Magnolia Avenue, the weekend will also be shared by the 5th annual Art Worth Festival, spanning three-days on the lawn of The Shops at Clearfork.With three world-class art museums and dozens of art galleries, no other city in Texas can boast a greater concentration of art on exhibit on a day-to-day basis; but over this special weekend, Fort Worth's art on display will increase exponentially with two major art festivals to explore.For those who believe that one can never be exposed to too much ART, this is your weekend. There will be art to interest all preferences and tastes.ArtsGoggle offers a great opportunity to explore the work of emerging area artists as well as longtime festival favorites. Plus, there are handcrafted foods, soaps, candles, and other items to discover by more than one thousand vendors.The Art Worth Festival features a smaller presentation of work by approximately 100 artists selected by a panel of art professionals including members of Fort Worth's visual-arts community, as well as directors of major U.S. art festivals. In the same manner as the Main Street Arts Festival, the artists chosen to take part in Art Worth are from across Texas and the U.S.Both events also feature live music. ArtsGoggle presents a multitude of local musicians performing a variety of popular genres with a heavy focus on indie rock, hip hop, folk, and Americana. The Art Worth Festival provides a counterpoint, offering performances of classical music by area ensembles ranging from FWISD orchestras and university music programs, to professional companies, such as the Fort Worth Opera, which performs daily at the event.“Together, the events offer collectors and enthusiasts programming variety,” observed Near Southside Inc's Megan Henderson. The Art Worth Festival promotes public arts education, with live demonstrations of decorative arts disciplines, such as glassblowing, metalsmithing, sculpture, pottery & woodturning. These are presented in partnership with groups including The Woodturners of North Texas, The North Texas Blacksmith Association, and SiNaCa Glass Studios, as well as individual artists. ArtsGoggle prides itself in being a family-friendly festival and this year will welcome back the Magnolia Make Believe zone where young festival patrons can play, create, and learn. Additionally, the Texas Health Resources Family Rest Zone offers all patrons a relaxing area to escape the festival flow and enjoy conversation, seating, and respite – ensuring the one-mile-long festival is accessible to all. Along the ArtsGoggle route, Magnolia Avenue businesses will be participating with a variety of activities, live music, special menus and other creative contributions.Food and libations are, of course, available at both events; each of which also offer free admission for all that the weekend of October 23rd to 25th has to offer, at Near Southside's ArtsGoggle on Magnolia Avenue and at the Art Worth Festival, on the lawn of The Shops at Clearfork.Fort Worth is deserving of a fall festival weekend that is filled with art. The producers of these two events, Near Southside Arts and ArtWorks Foundation are pleased to partner in offering all Fort Worthians – and visitors to our city – the chance to enjoy all that this special weekend holds in store, with a huge variety of art on exhibit and the chance to meet the artists who made it.For more information visit: and#30#

Greg Belz

ArtWorks Foundation

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Preview of Art Worth Festival

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Fort Worth is Doubling-Down on the Arts in October News Provided By ArtWorks Foundation September 23, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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