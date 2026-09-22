Columbia Marking Tools Highlights Cost And Traceability Risks Associated With Poor Part Marking

Columbia Marking Tools manufactures a wide range of marking machines that deliver quality marks.

Crystal clear marking on flange by CMT 960 Diameter to Diameter roll marking machine.

Marking the raw material before machining helps with material traceability, and final part details.

Michigan manufacturer outlines how permanent part identification can help manufacturers reduce scrap, rework and traceability challenges

- M SteeleCHESTERFIELD TWP, MI, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Columbia Marking Tools (CMT), a Michigan-based manufacturer of industrial part marking equipment and tooling, is highlighting the role permanent part identification plays in manufacturing quality control, traceability and cost management.Part marking is often a relatively small step in the manufacturing process, but problems with readability, accuracy or permanence can create additional work throughout production and after a component reaches the customer.When a serial number, lot code, date code or other required identifier is unreadable or incorrect, manufacturers may need to reinspect, re-mark or, in some cases, scrap an otherwise acceptable component. These costs can be spread among production, quality and labor departments, making the total impact difficult to identify.Permanent identification also becomes important when manufacturers investigate warranty claims or quality concerns. Serial numbers and production codes can connect a component to manufacturing records, helping companies identify when and where it was produced and potentially narrow the scope of an investigation.“Part marking may represent only a few seconds of the manufacturing process, but that identification can remain important throughout the entire life of the product,” said Michelle Krembel of Columbia Marking Tools.“Our goal is to help manufacturers consider the marking operation as part of their overall quality and traceability process rather than simply as another production step.”Several factors can affect the quality of a permanent mark, including character size, marking depth, material hardness, surface condition, tooling selection and the marking method being used.CMT recommends that manufacturers evaluate the marking requirement during process planning, particularly when markings will be used for traceability, regulatory information, lot identification or warranty tracking.Depending on the application, permanent identification can be produced using technologies including impact marking, roll marking, dot-peen marking, scribe marking and laser marking. Selecting the appropriate method depends on the component material, geometry, production volume, required mark depth and information being applied.For manufacturers operating older marking equipment, reviewing mark quality and equipment condition can also help identify worn tooling or processes that may no longer consistently produce the required identification.Columbia Marking Tools designs and manufactures industrial marking systems, machines, numbering heads, stamps, dies and related marking equipment at its Chesterfield Township, Michigan facility. The company serves manufacturers requiring permanent identification and traceability of components.

Michelle Krembel

Columbia Marking Tools

+1 586-634-2920

email us here

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Columbia Marking Tools Highlights Cost and Traceability Risks Associated With Poor Part Marking News Provided By Columbia Marking Tools September 23, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Manufacturing



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