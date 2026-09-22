RCL Stock Drops To Worst Day In Six Months - Royal Caribbean Reportedly Nears $6B Deal For Sandals Resorts



The potential $3 billion purchase of a 50% controlling interest in Sandals Resorts would represent Royal Caribbean's largest transaction to date, valuing the resort operator at over $6 billion.

The acquisition would bridge cruise operations with 20 land-based resorts across the Caribbean, allowing the cruise giant to capture market share from land-based leisure travel. Royal Caribbean shares tumbled more than 6% after the news, reflecting market concerns about integration challenges, substantial capital requirements, and execution risks.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) is in advanced talks to acquire a majority stake in Sandals Resorts International in a deal that values the premier all-inclusive resort company at more than $6 billion, FT reported.

The agreement, which could be announced within days, would see the cruise operator invest approximately $3 billion to secure a controlling 50% equity interest. Under the proposed structure, the heirs of Sandals founder Gordon "Butch" Stewart would retain a significant stake in the business, while Royal Caribbean would secure options to acquire complete ownership over time.

If finalized, the transaction would mark the largest acquisition in Royal Caribbean's history, signaling a pivotal transformation in how cruise lines approach global leisure travel.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group fell more than 6% on Tuesday, reversing earlier gains tied to falling crude oil prices.

Bridging Ocean And Land Vacations

The negotiations reflect Royal Caribbean's strategic push to expand beyond open waters into terrestrial hospitality. Sandals operates 20 luxury all-inclusive resorts throughout the Caribbean, alongside its family-oriented sister brand, Beaches Resorts.

While cruise itineraries continue to command strong interest, cruising accounts for roughly 2% of the total global tourism and travel market.

By integrating Sandals' land properties into its ecosystem, Royal Caribbean aims to convert traditional resort guests into cruise passengers and offer combined vacation packages. The move builds on the company's recent landward investments, including private island destinations and exclusive beach clubs in Nassau and Greece.

Next Steps For The Deal

Sources close to the negotiations cautioned that discussions remain ongoing and could still finish without an agreement, FT reported. Neither Royal Caribbean nor representatives for Sandals Resorts have issued formal public comments regarding the ongoing transaction.

Wall Street analysts noted that while Royal Caribbean's fundamentals remain solid after strong second-quarter earnings, investors are wary of the execution risks involved. Integrating a major land-based resort portfolio requires significant capital allocation and management oversight, raising concerns about leverage and corporate focus amid broader macroeconomic uncertainty.

If it goes through, the alliance between the world's second-largest cruise operator and the Caribbean's premier resort chain could reshape competitive dynamics across the broader hospitality sector.

RCL Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was 'bullish' with 'high' message volumes. RCL stock has lost about 18% year-to-date.

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