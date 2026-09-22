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Azerbaijan, Hungary Review Prospects For Bilateral Cooperation


2026-09-22 07:31:26
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. On the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Hungarian Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Anita Orban.

This is stated in a post by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on X.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of Azerbaijani-Hungarian relations, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a regular political dialogue.

They also exchanged views on relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union, as well as on regional and international developments.

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Trend News Agency

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