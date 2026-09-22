Azerbaijan, Hungary Review Prospects For Bilateral Cooperation
This is stated in a post by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on X.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of Azerbaijani-Hungarian relations, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a regular political dialogue.
They also exchanged views on relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union, as well as on regional and international developments.
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