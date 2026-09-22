Stetson University Earns Place Among Best National Universities For First Time

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Stetson named a Best National University in the 2027 U.S. News & World Report rankings

DELAND, Florida, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stetson University has achieved a significant institutional milestone, earning recognition among the Best National Universities in the 2027 U.S. News & World Report rankings. The designation marks Stetson's transition from the Regional Universities category to the National Universities category, placing the university among institutions that offer extensive undergraduate, master's and doctoral programs while emphasizing research and scholarly achievement.

The move to the National Universities category reflects Stetson's continued growth as a comprehensive university. Over the past decade, the institution has invested in student success, strengthened its research profile, and has a deep focus in high-impact student experiences while maintaining its distinctive commitment to personalized education.

U.S. News evaluated more than 1,700 U.S. colleges and universities for the annual rankings, using up to 17 factors to measure academic quality and graduate success.

"Our inclusion among National Universities represents more than a change in classification; it is recognition of Stetson's evolution as a comprehensive university with growing national influence," said President Christopher F. Roellke, PhD. "We have remained steadfast in our commitment to personalized learning while expanding innovative research opportunities and student academic excellence. This milestone affirms that Stetson is increasingly recognized as a university of national distinction. These rankings reflect our momentum in elevating Stetson University from Florida gem to a national treasure."

Stetson's rise as a National University is rooted in the student experience. Small classes, close faculty mentorship, undergraduate research opportunities, internships and leadership development allow students to receive the personalized attention of a smaller institution while benefiting from the resources and academic breadth associated with larger universities.

U.S. News surveyed academic deans and senior faculty at accredited U.S. institutions as part of the rankings. In those surveys, Stetson was recognized for the academic quality of its undergraduate Business and Psychology programs. Stetson also was named a Top Private College among the National Universities. Finally, Stetson is also ranked as a Top Performer on Social Mobility.

Stetson has a history of building phenomenal graduates for amazing careers. Here, students live their experience, hone their skills and work side-by-side with professors committed to helping them get ready to accomplish big things and bigger dreams. Whatever comes next, Stetson graduates are ready for it.

“The Best Colleges rankings celebrate schools that demonstrate outstanding commitment to student success, providing prospective families with a roadmap to discover high-performing institutions that align with their specific academic, career and personal goals," said LaMont Jones, EdD, managing editor for education at U.S. News.

“Higher education is an investment in a student's future, and we're proud to recognize the institutions that continue to raise the bar for academic excellence," he said.

In April, U.S. News ranked Stetson College of Law as No. 1 in the nation for both Trial Advocacy and Legal Writing. Founded as Florida's first law school in 1900, Stetson Law is located in Tampa / St. Petersburg.

About Stetson University

Founded in 1883, Stetson University is the oldest private university in Central Florida. Stetson offers a relationship-rich education with immersive experiences that ready students for success in their lives and careers. Stetson University is ranked among the Best Colleges in America by U.S. News & World Report, The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, The Princeton Review and others.

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Stetson Earns Place Among Best National Universities for First Time

CONTACT: Cory Lancaster Stetson University 386-822-7214...