INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In Innventure, Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines INV

The class action concerns whether Innventure and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until October 27, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Innventure securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at .

On November 17, 2025, Innventure announced that Accelsius Holdings LLC (“Accelsius”), Innventure's primary subsidiary, had entered into an agreement with DarkNX, an alleged global digital infrastructure company, under which DarkNX would deploy Accelsius's NeuCool technology across a new 300MW AI data center campus in Ontario, Canada, in“the largest two-phase, direct-to-chip deployment to date, signaling a major shift toward large-scale industry adoption of next-generation cooling.” The first phase was to include two facilities at 65MW, with deployments scheduled for 2026 and 2027.

On May 28, 2026, before the market opened, Morpheus Research published a report alleging that Innventure's DarkNX venture to build an AI data center campus in Ontario was a fabrication. The report asserted that there was“zero evidence this project exists or that DarkNX has the team or funding to even contemplate such a project.” Morpheus Research further reported that“[a]ccording to a former Innventure executive, management was using 'false information' and revenue projections that were 'pure fiction' to solicit investments into Accelsius.” The report quoted multiple former Accelsius employees, who stated, among other things,“we've never heard of the company [DarkNX], they don't have customers, there's no data center. This isn't like another known entity... So there's just a lot of obvious, missing pieces.”

On this news, Innventure's stock price fell $0.54 per share, or 8.42%, to close at $5.87 per share on May 28, 2026.

Then, on August 13, 2026, Innventure reported second quarter 2026 results. Among other items, Innventure disclosed a net loss of $34.9 million, compared to $27.8 million in the first quarter of 2026, and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $22.6 million, compared to $18.4 million in the first quarter of 2026. The Company also announced it is“suspending [its] previously communicated expectations regarding Accelsius' 2026 revenue and cash flow targets and shifting [its] focus.”

On this news, Innventure's stock price fell $1.98 per share, or 55.1%, to close at $1.62 per share on August 14, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980