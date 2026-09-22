INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In Beta Bionics, Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines BBNX

The class action concerns whether Beta Bionics and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until November 3, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Beta Bionics securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at .

Beta Bionics offers an automated insulin delivery system for the treatment of diabetes, known as the iLet Bionic Pancreas insulin pump (“iLet”). In October 2025, Beta Bionics disclosed receipt of a Form 483 from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) raising concerns about iLet. The Company emphasized that the letter had nothing to do with the safety or efficacy of the device itself and that the FDA had only taken issue with Beta Bionics' interpretation of which customer complaints needed to be reported to the FDA, such that Beta Bionics would have to back-file some additional customer complaints that were very minor in nature and required no medical intervention.

Then, on January 8, 2026, Beta Bionics reported an unexpected miss on new iLet patient starts. The announcement revealed that facts reported previously by the Capitol Forum in December – that Beta Bionics had received over 18,000 complaints out of less than 30,000 patients and failed to investigate, report to the FDA, or take corrective action – were credible and beginning to tell in Beta Bionics' performance.

On this news, Beta Bionics' stock price fell approximately 37%.

On January 30, 2026, Beta Bionics filed a Form 8-K that disclosed that the FDA had sent Beta Bionics a warning letter connected to its earlier Form 483, acknowledging that the FDA's concerns were more serious than the minor difference in reporting-rule interpretation Beta Bionics had previously acknowledged.

On this news, Beta Bionics' stock price fell further.

Finally, on February 24, 2026, the FDA released the warning letter to the public. The warning letter contradicted Beta Bionics' previous characterization of the FDA's concerns – and the underlying issues with iLet – making clear that any malfunction that could be life threatening must be reported to the FDA. The warning letter elaborated that any hypoglycemia requiring medical intervention was reportable because any such episode, even if resolved by giving a patient candy, raises the chances of future hypoglycemic episodes, likely more severe than the first and potentially leading to irreversible side effects, including death.

On this news, Beta Bionics' stock price declined further

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980