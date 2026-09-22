Itron Launches Riva IEC Grid Edge Portfolio As A Practical Foundation For Edge Intelligence In Asia Pacific Region

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Grid Edge Device Helps Utilities Improve Advanced Grid Reliability, Advanced Outage Awareness and Integration of Distributed Energy Resources



Itron has launched the Riva S and Itron Riva T IEC electricity meters in the Asia Pacific region, bringing advanced metrology, high-frequency sampling and intelligence to the grid edge.

These grid edge devices enable utilities to build the foundation to improve low-voltage network visibility and grid flexibility today.

Utilities can gain greater awareness of emerging faults, transformer loading, outages and DER impacts, helping improve reliability and resilience.

Designed leveraging open standards and modular communications to enable multi-vendor interoperability. Backward compatibility with earlier generations of Itron solutions, which preserves prior investments to help utilities de-risk grid modernization.



LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), the intelligent infrastructure provider for modern energy and water management, announced the availability of its grid edge portfolio, including Itron Riva S and Itron Riva T IEC electricity meters, for utilities in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. As the first Itron Gen6 network platform devices available in APAC, this launch marks a significant milestone in Itron's expansion of Grid Edge Intelligence in the region.

The Itron Riva meters provide utilities with a practical starting point to improve visibility across the low-voltage network today and respond to the growing impact of distributed energy resources (DERs) with advanced intelligence over time. The launch builds on Itron's more than 25-year presence in Australia, including its operations in Adelaide supporting utilities across the region.

Utilities across APAC face growing challenges from increasing behind-the-meter energy resources, accelerating electrification and changing low-voltage network conditions. For example, Australia is one of the world's leading distributed energy markets, with approximately one in three homes equipped with rooftop solar. As DER adoption continues to grow, utilities need greater insight into low-voltage network performance, including available hosting capacity and emerging constraints that can affect reliability, voltage management and customer exports.

The Itron Riva meters serve as both grid sensors and DER control points, providing utilities with real-time visibility into grid conditions. This enhanced visibility enables earlier identification of emerging network faults and constraints, proactive management of growing DERs across the low-voltage network, and the ability to optimize operational and capital budget allocation.

By extending sensing and intelligence to the grid edge, the Itron Riva meters allow utilities to begin with advanced metering and localized grid awareness, then seamlessly expand to distributed intelligence (DI) applications as operational needs evolve, improving grid reliability, resilience and efficiency.

The Itron Riva meters extend visibility beyond energy consumption data, helping utilities detect voltage fluctuations, transformer loading issues, emerging faults and other network conditions through high-frequency sensing and edge computing capabilities.

Built on open DLMS/COSEM standards and designed to meet International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) requirements, the meters help utilities modernize their infrastructure and maintain flexibility to integrate with existing and future technologies.

Key capabilities of the meters include:



Grid edge intelligence: Combines high-frequency sampling, analytics and edge computing in a single device.

Distributed intelligence-ready architecture: Modular DI NIC architecture decouples communications and edge processing from the meter, supporting vendor choice and deployment flexibility.

Distribution grid awareness: Supports detection of voltage conditions, transformer loading, emerging faults, outages and other grid events.

Remote operations capabilities: Supports functions such as remote disconnect, load control and automated event management, with utility-configurable options to align with operational and business requirements.

Open standards interoperability: Built on DLMS/COSEM standards to support integration across utility systems, devices and technologies.

Intelligent connectivity architecture: Built for Itron's Gen6 network platform, the communications foundation supporting a growing ecosystem of grid edge devices and applications. Cybersecurity by design: Incorporates secure firmware and platform design principles to help protect critical metering and grid operations.



“Utilities across APAC are operating and managing networks that look vastly different from what they did even a decade ago,” said John Marcolini, senior vice president of Networked Solutions at Itron.“As DER adoption accelerates and bi-directional power flows introduce new complexity, the role of the meter is evolving into an intelligent grid asset capable of providing greater visibility into conditions across the low-voltage network. The launch of the Itron Riva meters as the first Gen6 device in APAC is an important step in helping utilities translate awareness into action, today. It introduces an interoperable and modular architecture designed to help utilities preserve technology choice and expand value over time.”

“Modernization is most effective when utilities can take a phased approach without disrupting current business operations,” said Fraser Young, vice president of sales, Asia-Pacific at Itron.“With a standards-based design and distributed intelligence-ready architecture, the Itron Riva meter gives utilities a practical, lower-risk starting point for modernization. Leveraging existing AMI networks and a centralized head-end system that supports interoperability, utilities can deploy Riva meters and other distributed intelligence-enabled devices in phases, protecting existing investments while supporting a more open, interoperable utility ecosystem.”

The Itron Riva IEC electricity meter in APAC builds on Itron's proven distributed intelligence and metering expertise worldwide. The company has shipped more than 18 million distributed intelligence-enabled meters and licensed more than 27 million distributed intelligence applications.

Availability

Initially available in Australia, New Zealand and Singapore, the Itron Riva IEC electricity meter is expected to expand to additional countries in Asia-Pacific, helping utilities modernize grid operations and respond to growing network complexity across the region. To learn more, see the Itron Riva electricity meter brochure and video as well as the Itron Riva S spec sheet and Itron Riva T spec sheet.

About Itron

Itron is transforming how the world manages energy, water and city services. Our trusted intelligent infrastructure solutions help utilities and cities improve efficiency, build resilience and deliver safe, reliable and affordable service. With edge intelligence, we connect people, data insights and devices so communities can better manage the essential resources they rely on to live and thrive. Join us as we create a more resourceful world: .

Itron®, Itron Logo, Riva, and Gen are trademarks of Itron, Inc in the United States and other countries and regions. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

For additional information, contact:



Itron, Inc.

Alison Mallahan

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

509-891-3802

...

Paul Vincent

Vice President, Investor Relations

512-560-1172

...

Itron, Inc.



LinkedIn:

X:

Newsroom: Blog: