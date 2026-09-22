Local Idaho Home Builder, CBH Homes, Defies Market Doubt, Selling A Home Every 4 Hours

Idaho's #1 Builder points to sales data, not headlines, as the market's real signal

- Ronda Conger, Vice President of CBH Homes, ID, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As interest rates and market predictions continue to dominate national headlines, CBH Homes is countering the narrative with real numbers: the Treasure Valley builder is currently selling a home every four hours in 2026.The Idaho builder currently has more than 500 move-in ready homes available across Boise, Meridian, Star, Kuna, Nampa, Caldwell and surrounding communities. Home tour traffic remains strong, drawing thousands of visitors each month, while daily online inquiries and closings continue at a pace that could break company sales records this year-despite negative market narratives.“At CBH, we remind ourselves to turn off the news and focus on what's actually happening: closings, confetti, and a new set of keys given to a happy homeowner every 4 hours. It's a powerful reminder that homeownership isn't just a hopeful idea - it's real, tangible, and possible for Idahoans,” says Ronda Conger, Vice President of CBH Homes.The National Association of Home Builders reports that new construction continues to play a major role in meeting U.S. housing demand, even as affordability concerns dominate coverage. Zillow's consumer housing trends research similarly shows homebuyers increasingly prioritizing speed, convenience and new construction over existing homes, areas where CBH has concentrated its resources."People will always buy homes," says Conger. "Life keeps moving. People change jobs. They relocate. They're ready for a new chapter. Buying a home isn't just a financial decision - it's a life event."According to Conger, CBH doesn't adjust its strategy based on headlines. Instead, the company evaluates three factors daily: whether it's building the right homes, if they're priced correctly, and ensuring the buying process is simple enough for homebuyers to move forward.How CBH Is Offsetting Rate PressureTo help offset the impact of higher rates, CBH starts by working directly with its trade partners and vendors to control costs while maintaining quality, passing savings on to homebuyers through incentives the company is known for, such as rate buy-downs*, closing cost assistance, included appliances, and landscaping or fencing packages."Homes are selling. We are constantly evaluating the product, the pricing and the experience to ensure it." Conger says.Because CBH keeps many trades in-house rather than relying solely on imported material, services, and outside subcontractors, the company has more direct control over cost, schedule, and quality - directly translating into real savings passed on to homebuyers.CBH's Tour Now program also lets homebuyers tour select homes on their own schedule. Buyers do not need to wait on a model home opening or a sales appointment. From there, they can reserve a home online and move toward closing quickly - a self-serve model CBH says reflects how today's buyers actually shop.Every Saturday, CBH hosts On the Block neighborhood events, inviting homebuyers to explore completed communities, tour open homes and enjoy local food trucks. These events offer a fun, low-pressure way to ask questions, experience the neighborhood and picture life there - without the traditional model-home sales pitch.“Our focus has always been making homebuying fast, easy, and fun,” Conger says.“We've worked hard to remove the friction, simplify the process and create an experience unlike anyone else in our industry. When you make buying a home this easy - and this much fun - people keep showing up. And we'll keep finding ways to make it even better.”Learn more and Tour Now at cbhhomes.*Rate buy-down programs and terms subject to change and lender approval. Contact Premier Mortgage Resources, NMLS #1169, or Team Mandi, NMLS #38490, for current rates and eligibility. RCE-923. Equal housing lender.About CBH HomesCBH Homes has been building new homes for sale in Idaho for over 34 years, and for 19 of those, CBH Homes has been Idaho's #1 Builder, a Best Place to Work in Idaho, named Fortune Magazine Best Workplaces in Construction, ranked #17 in the Nation, and proudly working with over 30,000 happy homeowners and counting. Visit cbhhomes.

CeCe Cheney

CBH Homes

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Local Idaho Home Builder, CBH Homes, Defies Market Doubt, Selling a Home Every 4 Hours News Provided By CBH Homes September 22, 2026, 23:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management



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