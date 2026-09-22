Ari Pereira Relaunches Executive Coaching Practice Focused On Burnout And Sustainable Performance

The San Diego-based executive coach and TEDx speaker says the problem is never the workload. It is the unmanaged nervous system beneath it

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Executive coach Ari Pereira is challenging the conventional wisdom around high performance: the problem is not how much leaders do. It is how their bodies hold the pressure of doing it.Pereira, whose TEDx talk on inner peace continues to reach leaders around the world, has re-launched her one-on-one executive coaching practice with a singular focus: helping high-achieving leaders perform at their peak without burning out, not by doing less, but by fundamentally changing how they relate to pressure."Every executive I have worked with had already tried the obvious things," Pereira said. "Better sleep. A vacation. Delegating more. None of it worked long-term because the problem was never the calendar. It was a nervous system that never learned how to come down from high alert."Her clients are not struggling leaders. They are exceptional ones, founders, C-suite executives, and senior managers who built careers most people admire. What they share is a private reality that rarely makes it into performance reviews: exhausted at a level rest does not fix, disconnected from the purpose that originally drove them, running on a survival mode never designed to be permanent.Where conventional coaching focuses on strategy and accountability, Pereira works at the level of the whole person. Her practice integrates neuroscience, somatic body-based practices, and 15 years of Kung Fu training to help leaders build what she calls a regulated, resilient nervous system, the foundation of every other leadership skill."You cannot think your way out of a nervous system problem," she said. "That is why so many capable leaders stay stuck. They keep applying more mental effort to something that requires a completely different kind of work."Her proprietary AID Framework, built on Attention, Intention, and Discipline, gives executives a practical, repeatable system to access clarity and calm under pressure, regardless of what is happening externally.About Ari PereiraAri Pereira is an executive coach, TEDx speaker, and corporate leadership facilitator based in San Diego, California. She works with executives globally through one-on-one coaching, keynote speaking, and corporate workshops.

Ari Pereira

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Ari Pereira Relaunches Executive Coaching Practice Focused on Burnout and Sustainable Performance News Provided By Pulse Media PR September 22, 2026, 23:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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