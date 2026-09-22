Rockstar Global Expands Its Global Talent Team With New Hires From Central And South America

Rockstar Global adds bilingual talent from Nicaragua, Venezuela, and El Salvador to its global team.

Kayla Pollak, VP of Growth at Rockstar Global

Rockstar Global

New hires from Nicaragua, Venezuela, and El Salvador bring bilingual, specialized talent to U.S. private practices and businesses.

- Kayla Pollak

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rockstar Global is expanding its international talent team with new hires from Nicaragua, Venezuela, and El Salvador, giving U.S. private practices and businesses access to a broader pool of trained remote professionals.

The expansion reflects a growing demand for specialized talent across different markets. While the Philippines continues to be a major part of Rockstar Global's talent model, the company is now extending its reach into Central and South America to connect clients with professionals who bring the right skills, and language capabilities, for specific roles.

“This expansion isn't a departure from our strategy, it's the next step in it. We built Rockstar around the idea to find the best talent, wherever it lives, and back it with support. Opening new regions lets us do that with teams working the same hours our partners do. For us, growth has always meant deepening how we serve practices, not just adding headcount,” said Kayla Pollak, VP of Growth at Rockstar Global.

Three New Hires, Three Different Talent Needs

This quarter, Rockstar Global added:

- A bilingual Medical Virtual Assistant from Nicaragua supporting a multi-location physical therapy clinic

- A bilingual Medical Virtual Assistant from Venezuela supporting an OB-GYN medical practice

- A Sales Development Representative Virtual Assistant from El Salvador supporting a marketing agency

The roles show why a global talent model matters. Each client had a different operational need, and each hire brought experience suited to that specific role.

Building a Global Talent Model Around Specialized Skills

For Rockstar Global, expanding into new regions is about more than geographic growth. Different markets can have deeper pools of talent for different roles, industries, languages, and skill sets. A global sourcing model allows the company to look beyond a single market when matching a client with the right professional.

“Different regions build depth in different roles. One market might have a deep bench in medical billing, another in marketing, another in something else entirely. Instead of asking one region to be good at everything, we go find where each specific talent actually is, then bring that person to our partners. That's what makes us global in a way that actually matters. It's not about being everywhere. It's about being exactly where the best person for each role already is,” said Pollak.

For U.S. private practices, that can be especially useful for roles that depend on real-time patient communication, phone coverage, scheduling, intake, and administrative follow-up.

As Rockstar Global continues to grow, its global talent strategy will focus on matching specific client needs with professionals who have the experience, language skills, and working-hour alignment required for the role.

For more information, visit rockstarglobal.

Abby Roman

Rockstar Global

+1 480-648-0648

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Rockstar Global Expands Its Global Talent Team With New Hires From Central and South America News Provided By Rockstar September 22, 2026, 23:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional



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