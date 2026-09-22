Cloudera Named A Leader In The 2026 IDC Marketscape For Asia/Pacific Sovereign AI Platforms

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudera, the only company bringing AI to data anywhere, today announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Asia/Pacific Sovereign AI Platform 2026 Vendor Assessment. This recognition affirms how Cloudera enables organizations to securely access, govern, and deploy sovereign AI workloads across private, hybrid, edge, and air-gapped data environments.

Enterprises across Asia Pacific are facing growing pressure to deploy sovereign AI initiatives while adhering to strict local data privacy, residency, and compliance regulations. Recent research from Cloudera underscores the scale of this challenge: nearly 92% of Asia Pacific enterprises reported delaying or canceling AI projects due to data governance and compliance issues, while 63% have shifted AI workloads back to private cloud or on-premises environments to regain control.

A Trusted Data Foundation for Hybrid Sovereign AI

Cloudera's platform delivers Private AI anywhere, extending the company's hybrid data management background to sovereign AI. It addresses these hybrid infrastructure demands by combining data-in-motion processing, an open data lakehouse, enterprise AI tooling, and a unified data fabric with integrated security and governance across all analytics spanning the entire data estate. By combining Apache Ranger for access control, Apache Atlas for lineage, and Cloudera Data Lineage for automated metadata collection, the platform provides trace-level visibility from source data directly to deployed models, helping companies comply with stringent audit requirements.

By bringing compute directly to governed data rather than requiring sensitive information to cross corporate boundaries, Cloudera enables organizations to build AI models in one environment and seamlessly deploy them to another, including air-gapped data centers or edge devices such as Jetson boards, without rewriting code. Its recognition as a Leader reflects proven success across long-tenured financial and public sector deployments in the region.

Open and Flexible by Design

Cloudera's open architecture gives organizations the freedom to deploy data and AI workloads across environments without being locked into a single hardware or infrastructure vendor. With contributions to more than 50 Apache open-source projects, nearly 2,000 active partner accounts, and direct delivery presence in nine Asia/Pacific countries, Cloudera continues to expand its sovereign capabilities, including the recently announced Cloudera Anywhere Cloud, which is designed to run the sovereign AI stack directly within a customer's own cloud account.

“As Asia Pacific organizations accelerate generative and agentic AI adoption, maintaining strict governance and sovereignty over data and model lineage is essential,” said Deepika Giri, VP, Asia/Pacific AI Platforms and Advisory at IDC.“Platforms that deliver robust auditability alongside deployment flexibility across private, hybrid, and edge environments give regulated enterprises the control required to scale AI with confidence.”

“Enterprise AI is only as valuable as the data behind it, and for the world's most regulated organizations, that data must remain under strict sovereign control,” said Sergio Gago, Chief Technology Officer at Cloudera.“To me, being named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Asia/Pacific Sovereign AI Platforms reinforces our commitment to giving enterprises the freedom to bring AI to trusted data wherever it lives. We believe this recognition validates our approach to helping organizations maintain complete data sovereignty, openness, and auditability while turning sensitive data into business value.”

"Enterprises throughout Asia Pacific have shifted focus from simply adopting AI to ensuring workloads drive business outcomes while adhering to stringent sovereign governance standards," noted Remus Lim, Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific and Japan at Cloudera. "I believe our recognition as a Leader by IDC MarketScape underscores our dedication to the Asia Pacific market, empowering organizations with the agility required to transition data fluidly across cloud, edge, and on-premises environments without compromising control or compliance."

See this tech in action and more at Cloudera EVOLVE26 on October 27 in New York City. Register here.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape's vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Cloudera

Cloudera is the only hybrid data and AI platform company that large organizations trust to bring AI to their data anywhere it lives. Unlike other providers, Cloudera delivers a consistent cloud experience that converges public clouds, on-prem data centers, sovereign clouds, and the edge, leveraging a proven open-source foundation. As the pioneer in big data, Cloudera empowers businesses to apply AI and assert control over 100% of their data, in all forms, improving security, governance, and real-time and predictive insights. The world's largest brands across all industries rely on Cloudera to transform decision-making and ultimately boost bottom lines, safeguard against threats, and save lives.

To learn more, visit Cloudera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X. ©2026 Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names are trademarks of their respective owners.

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