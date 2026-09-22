INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Criteo S.A. - CRTO

The investigation concerns whether Criteo and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 5, 2026, Criteo reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2026. Criteo reported an 11% year-over-year decline in revenue and net income down 49% against the same period. The Company also announced a change in its Chief Financial Officer.

On this new, Criteo's American Depositary Share price fell $5.35, or 23.88%, to close at $17.05 on August 5, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980