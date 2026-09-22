MENAFN - GetNews)"Subscription System logo"New WordPress plugin lets readers subscribe to the categories and topics they care about while giving publishers control over free and paid notification options, creating a new revenue stream in the face of artificial intelligence stealing their content.

Dallas, TX - September 22nd, 2026 - Subscription System, a new WordPress plugin created by Joe Youngblood SEO & Digital Marketing Consulting, The Top WordPress SEO Experts in the World, has launched to help publishers turn their existing WordPress content into customizable free and paid email subscriptions.

Instead of asking readers to subscribe to a single newsletter containing everything a website publishes, Subscription System allows readers to choose exactly what they want to hear about.

Publishers can offer subscriptions based on WordPress categories, tags, or combinations of categories and tags. Readers can then build their own personalized subscription around the topics that interest them.

A local news publication, for example, could allow a reader to subscribe to a category such as "Dallas" while also following tags for "Restaurants," "Real Estate," and "Things To Do." A business publication could let a reader follow a specific industry, company, executive, or combination of interests.

Publishers also control which notification options are free and which require a paid subscription.

For example, a publisher could offer a free weekly digest covering a subscriber's selected topics while reserving instant alerts for paying subscribers.

"Traditional email newsletters and newsletter platforms force publishers to send all content to every subscriber," said Joe Youngblood, founder of Joe Youngblood SEO & Digital Marketing Consulting. "We wanted to flip that model around. The publisher creates the content, but the reader decides which parts of that publication are important enough to show up in their inbox."

A Newsletter Built Around the Reader

Subscription System is designed to make subscriptions part of the publication itself rather than a separate email marketing operation.

Publishers can create subscription opportunities throughout their WordPress website and determine how readers are prompted to subscribe.

Depending on the configuration selected by the publisher, readers can:

Subscribe to specific WordPress categories. Subscribe to specific tags or keywords. Combine categories and tags to create a personalized subscription. Choose from available free or paid notification options. Receive notifications when relevant new content is published. Add new topics to an existing subscription. Remove topics they no longer want. Change their subscription preferences at any time. Cancel their subscription whenever they choose

The result is an email subscription system driven by the site's existing WordPress content structure.

Giving Publishers Another Way to Monetize Content

Subscription System also gives publishers the ability to create different levels of access without requiring them to put the underlying articles behind a paywall.

A publication could keep its website freely accessible while charging readers who want faster, more targeted or more convenient notification options.

For example:

Free Subscription: Receive a weekly email containing new articles matching selected topics.

Paid Subscription: Receive an email immediately whenever new content matching those topics is published.

Publishers determine how their subscription offerings are structured, which topics are available, and which notification options are free or paid.

"The value isn't necessarily locking the article," Youngblood said. "The value can be knowing about that article the moment it is published. For certain publications and certain readers, timely information itself is a product."

Subscription System is intended for news publishers, niche publications, blogs, industry websites, research organizations, local media websites and other WordPress publishers that regularly produce content around identifiable topics.

The plugin is available now through the official WordPress Plugin Directory.

For more information, visit:

Subscription System:

About Subscription System

Subscription System is a WordPress plugin that allows publishers to create customizable content subscriptions based on WordPress categories, tags and reader interests. Publishers can offer free and paid subscription options while readers control which topics they follow and can update their preferences at any time.

About Joe Youngblood SEO & Digital Marketing Consulting

Joe Youngblood SEO & Digital Marketing Consulting, The Top WordPress SEO Experts in the World, is a Dallas, Texas based digital marketing and SEO consulting company specializing in search engine optimization, WordPress, digital publishing and technologies designed to help websites grow their visibility, audiences and revenue. Widely recognized as marketers who push the boundaries of what is possible to help create and build new revenue streams.