U.S. K-Pop Cover Dance Champions Head To Seoul For 2026 Gangnam Festival

MENAFN - GetNews) Supported by South Korea's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, 12 regional finalist teams from across the United States will showcase their talent in the heart of Gangnam.

SEOUL, South Korea - September 22, 2026 - K-Pop dancers from across the United States are heading to Seoul after battling through competitive qualifying rounds to perform at the upcoming 2026 Gangnam Festival, hosted by Gangnam District (Mayor Kim Hyun-ki).

As part of the South Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism's K-Culture Expansion Project, Gangnam District will host the Global K-Pop Cover Dance Championship on Saturday, Oct. 3, at 1:00 p.m. KST on a main stage in front of Dosan Park.

The championship features 12 top-tier K-Pop cover dance teams selected through rigorous regional qualifiers held at the Korean Cultural Centers in Detroit in April and Chicago in August.

The U.S. finalists represent a wide range of cities across the country, including:



Milwaukee, WI

San Marcos, CA

Chicago, IL

Irvine, CA

Edgewater, NJ

Grand Rapids, MI

Calumet City, IL

Detroit, MI

Columbus, OH Minneapolis, MN



During the Seoul finals, three top teams will be crowned winners. In addition, all participating teams will secure a coveted spot to perform as opening acts at the festival's flagship K-Pop Concert along Dosan-daero on Oct. 4.

More than a dance competition, the event serves as an interactive global platform that puts international fans and amateur dancers at center stage. It offers U.S. participants-many of whom aspire to debut in the K-Pop industry-an opportunity to display their skills and engage directly with global fandoms.

The championship will also highlight prominent Korean dance figures. Renowned choreographers Aiki, Rian, Nain Cho, and BlackQ-featured in the hit dance competition shows Street Woman Fighter and Street Man Fighter-will serve as both judges and guest performers. Global K-Pop group 1VERSE is also set to deliver a special performance.

"With U.S. cover dance teams coming to Gangnam after earning their spots through rigorous local qualifiers, this stage will be a special opportunity where fans around the world connect through K-Pop," said Kim Hyun-ki, Mayor of Gangnam District. "We are preparing a dynamic lineup so that residents and international visitors can experience the global momentum of K-Culture firsthand."

The 2026 Gangnam Festival will take place from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5 along Dosan-daero in Gangnam, Seoul. The festival will feature a broad spectrum of K-Culture experiences, including the main K-Pop concert, fashion shows, beauty events, food vendors, and street parades.

Ticketing for the Oct. 4 K-Pop Concert opens online on Sept. 18. Reservation links will be made available through the official Gangnam Festival website and its social media channels.

About

Gangnam-gu Office is the official municipal government body responsible for the administrative governance and public infrastructure of Gangnam District, Seoul. Originally established in 1975 following the expansion of Seoul's administrative divisions, the office serves over 500,000 residents and manages one of South Korea's premier commercial, financial, and cultural districts. Its core mission is to build a modern, high-tech urban environment, enhance public welfare, and foster global cultural exchanges through marquee initiatives like the annual Gangnam Festival.