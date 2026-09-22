Openpane Opens New Window Replacement Company In Ottawa, Ontario

MENAFN - GetNews)""I come out, measure, and give you a clear written quote. No in-home closer, no pressure, and a straight answer you can take your time with." - Ryan Cochrane, Owner, OpenPane Window & Door Replacement"OpenPane provides window replacement in Ottawa, Ontario, with the owner quoting every job personally and one experienced installer completing every installation. The new company is an authorized Vinylguard dealer serving Ottawa, Kanata, Barrhaven, Nepean, Gloucester, Orléans, Stittsville and Russell.

OTTAWA, ON - September 22, 2026 - OpenPane provides window replacement in Ottawa, Ontario, for homeowners replacing aging windows and doors. The new company serves Ottawa and its surrounding communities, including Kanata, Barrhaven, Nepean, Gloucester, Orléans, Stittsville and Russell.

OpenPane is built around a simple structure. Owner Ryan Cochrane visits every home, measures, and prepares the written quote himself, and stays the homeowner's single point of contact from estimate through installation. Every installation is completed by one experienced installer with more than 20 years of window and door installation experience in the Ottawa market.

"Most people replacing their windows have been through a sales visit they didn't enjoy," said Ryan Cochrane, owner of OpenPane. "We do it differently. I come out, measure, and give you a clear written quote. There is no in-home closer and no pressure. You get a straight answer and time to think about it."

OpenPane is an authorized dealer of Vinylguard Window & Door Systems, a Canadian manufacturer of vinyl windows and entry and patio doors. Homeowners receive Vinylguard's lifetime manufacturer warranty on the window unit and a 20-year warranty on painted finishes, both including parts and labour, plus OpenPane's own workmanship warranty on the installation. Full terms and exclusions are published on the company's website.

Services include full-frame and insert window replacement, entry door replacement, and patio door replacement. Estimates are free, and the company responds to every enquiry within one business day.

About OpenPane

OpenPane Window & Door Replacement is an Ottawa-owned window and door replacement company serving homeowners across the city. The company is an authorized Vinylguard dealer, and the owner quotes every job personally and stays the customer's contact from estimate through installation.

OpenPane Window & Door Replacement, 336 Donald Street, Ottawa, ON K1K 1M5. Phone: 613-902-0890. Email: .... Website: