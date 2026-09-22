The Global Sleep Tech Devices Market Size Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 17.31% During The Forecast Period From 2025 To 2032 Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Sleep Tech Devices market is estimated at USD 16,941.46 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 44,038.42 million by 2032. Growth is anchored in the increasing prevalence of sleep disorders such as insomnia and obstructive sleep apnea, rising awareness of sleep health, technological advancements in wearables and sensors, and the growing adoption of home-based diagnostics.

(Albany, US) September 22, 2026 - DelveInsight's Sleep Tech Devices Market Insights Report 2032 provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading Sleep Tech Devices companies' market shares, challenges, Sleep Tech Devices Market Drivers, barriers, trends, and key market Sleep Tech Devices companies in the market.

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Key Takeaways from the Sleep Tech Devices Market Report



In February 2022, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Smart Band Pro in India, featuring health monitoring capabilities including heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep monitoring, women's health tracking, and stress tracking. Strategic significance: Expands Xiaomi's wearable portfolio with comprehensive health and sleep monitoring features at an accessible price point.

In August 2021, ResMed, a global leader in digital health and sleep apnea treatment, launched AirSense 11, the company's next-generation PAP (positive airway pressure) device designed to help hundreds of millions of people worldwide with sleep apnea. Strategic significance: Strengthens ResMed's position in the sleep apnea treatment market with an advanced, connected PAP platform.

In June 2021, Huawei launched the HUAWEI Watch 3 Pro, which measures daily and weekly records of step count, periods of activity, calories burned, sleep quality, stress levels, and other activities. Strategic significance: Enhances Huawei's presence in the wearable health technology space with comprehensive sleep and wellness tracking.

In September 2019, Dreem, a sleep tech company, launched the second version of its AI-enabled sleep-tracking headband and companion app, Dreem 2, in the United States. Strategic significance: Introduces advanced AI-driven sleep tracking to the U.S. market, expanding options for non-wearable sleep monitoring.

The global Sleep Tech Devices market is growing at a CAGR of 17.31% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032.

The principal drivers are the increasing patient population suffering from sleep disorders; the surge in cases of depression, obesity, and COPD affecting sleep quality; rising sleep awareness campaigns; innovation in product development; integration with digital health ecosystems; and favorable consumer trends and lifestyle changes. The leading Sleep Tech Devices Companies include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Huawei Device Co Ltd., ResMed, Xiaomi, Apple Inc., Emfit Corp., Masimo, Garmin Ltd., Compumedics Limited, NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION, Cadwell Industries Inc., Eight Sleep, Oura Health Oy, Sleep Shepherd LLC, Sleepace, Apollo Neuroscience Inc., Braebon Medical Corporation, Belun Technology, Nyxoah, and Somnology, Inc., among others.

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Sleep Tech Devices Overview

Sleep tech devices are medical and consumer devices designed to monitor, diagnose, and manage sleep-related conditions and improve overall sleep quality. These devices include wearables such as smartwatches, fitness bands, and smart rings, as well as non-wearable solutions like contactless sleep monitors, smart mattresses, and home sleep testing equipment. They leverage advanced sensor technology, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to provide real-time sleep analysis, personalized insights, and predictive health alerts, enabling users and healthcare providers to assess and manage conditions such as insomnia, obstructive sleep apnea, narcolepsy, and other sleep disorders.

Sleep Tech Devices Market Key Growth Drivers



The rising prevalence of sleep disorders is a primary driver for the sleep tech devices market. The increasing incidence of conditions such as insomnia, sleep apnea, restless leg syndrome, and circadian rhythm disorders-driven by urbanization, long working hours, excessive screen time, and rising stress levels-is prompting individuals to seek technology-driven sleep monitoring and management solutions. As per DelveInsight analysis, in 2023, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of insomnia were estimated to be approximately 85,968,021 cases in the 7MM region.

Growing awareness of sleep health is significantly contributing to market growth. Sleep is increasingly recognized as a critical pillar of overall health, alongside diet and physical activity. Public health campaigns, digital health education, and media coverage have improved awareness about the long-term consequences of poor sleep, including cardiovascular diseases, metabolic disorders, and mental health issues, fueling demand for sleep tracking and diagnostic devices.

Technological advancements in wearables and sensors are enhancing the accuracy and usability of sleep tech devices. Continuous innovations in sensor technology, artificial intelligence, and machine learning have enabled advanced wearables, contactless sleep monitors, and smart mattresses that offer real-time sleep analysis, personalized insights, and predictive health alerts.

Integration with digital health ecosystems is expanding the use of sleep tech devices. Seamless data synchronization with smartphones, health apps, and broader digital health platforms-along with cloud-based analytics and compatibility with telehealth services-enables better sleep assessment and remote patient monitoring in both consumer and clinical settings.

The rising adoption of home-based diagnostics is accelerating market growth. Sleep tech devices offer convenience, cost-effectiveness, and long-term tracking compared to traditional sleep labs, making them attractive for patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers.

Expanding applications beyond healthcare are driving adoption across fitness, wellness, corporate health programs, and insurance-driven preventive care initiatives. Employers and payers are increasingly leveraging sleep data to improve productivity, reduce healthcare costs, and promote preventive health management.

The increasing prevalence of depression and chronic conditions such as COPD is also propelling demand. According to WHO (2021), worldwide around 280 million people were suffering from depression in 2019. As per the Global Burden of Disease Study (2019), there were 212.3 million prevalent cases of COPD reported globally, with many patients experiencing "overlap syndrome" (COPD and sleep apnea). Favorable consumer trends and lifestyle changes, including increasing disposable income, health-conscious consumer behavior, and the popularity of smart home ecosystems, are further driving the adoption of sleep tech devices.

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Sleep Tech Devices Market Segment Analysis

The Sleep Tech Devices market is segmented by Product Type (Wearable and Non-Wearable), Application (Obstructive Sleep Apnea, Insomnia, Narcolepsy, and Others), Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World). In the product type segment of the sleep tech devices market, the wearable category held a revenue share of 69.69% in 2023.

Sleep Tech Devices Market Competitive Landscape

The Sleep Tech Devices market is characterized as Moderately Concentrated. A diverse group of consumer electronics giants, specialized sleep technology companies, and traditional medical device manufacturers anchor the market. Companies such as Koninklijke Philips N.V., ResMed, and Masimo bring deep clinical expertise and established relationships in sleep diagnostics and therapy, while consumer electronics leaders like Apple Inc., Xiaomi, Huawei, and Garmin Ltd. drive mass-market adoption through integrated wearable ecosystems. Specialized innovators such as Oura Health Oy, Eight Sleep, and Apollo Neuroscience Inc. compete through differentiated form factors and advanced sensor technologies. Other significant players, including Compumedics Limited, NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION, and Cadwell Industries Inc., contribute through clinical-grade diagnostic solutions, creating a dynamic and competitive landscape.

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Sleep Tech Devices Companies

Koninklijke Philips N.V., Huawei Device Co Ltd., ResMed, Xiaomi, Apple Inc., Emfit Corp., Masimo, Garmin Ltd., Compumedics Limited, NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION, Cadwell Industries Inc., Eight Sleep, Oura Health Oy, Sleep Shepherd LLC, Sleepace, Apollo Neuroscience Inc., Braebon Medical Corporation, Belun Technology, Nyxoah, Somnology, Inc., and others.

Sleep Tech Devices Market Restraints

Despite strong momentum, the Sleep Tech Devices market faces material constraints. Privacy risks posed by sleep-tracking devices, including concerns about data security and unauthorized access to sensitive health information, may restrict market growth. The possibility of false positive results and inaccuracies by home sleep tech devices compared to clinical-grade polysomnography can limit their adoption for diagnostic purposes and may require confirmation through traditional sleep lab testing. Additionally, the high cost of advanced sleep tech devices and the lack of standardized regulations for consumer sleep trackers can create barriers to widespread adoption. The need for greater clinical validation and integration with healthcare systems also presents challenges for manufacturers seeking to expand into medical-grade applications.

Scope of the Sleep Tech Devices Market Report



Coverage: Global

Study Period: 2022-2032

Forecast Period: 2025-2032

Sleep Tech Devices Companies: Koninklijke Philips N.V., Huawei Device Co Ltd., ResMed, Xiaomi, Apple Inc., Emfit Corp., Masimo, Garmin Ltd., Compumedics Limited, NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION, Cadwell Industries Inc., Eight Sleep, Oura Health Oy, Sleep Shepherd LLC, Sleepace, Apollo Neuroscience Inc., Braebon Medical Corporation, Belun Technology, Nyxoah, Somnology, Inc., and others.

Sleep Tech Devices Market Restraints and Regulatory Analysis Sleep Tech Devices Porter Five Forces Analysis and Market Assessment

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Table of Contents

Sleep Tech Devices Market Report Introduction

Sleep Tech Devices Market Executive Summary

Regulatory Analysis

Sleep Tech Devices Market Key Factors Analysis

Sleep Tech Devices Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Sleep Tech Devices Market Layout

Sleep Tech Devices Market Company and Product Profiles

KOL Views

Project Approach

DelveInsight Capabilities

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